    India records 8,306 new cases of COVID-19, active cases lowest in 552 days

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
    On Sunday, India experienced a single-day increase of 2,796 fatalities when Bihar conducted a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, bringing its death toll to 4,73,326, with 8,895 new infections reported.

    In the previous 24 hours, India recorded 8,306 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 8,834 recoveries. According to figures published this morning by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active COVID-19 caseload is now at 98,416 — the lowest in 552 days.
    On Sunday, India experienced a single-day increase of 2,796 fatalities when Bihar conducted a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, bringing its death toll to 4,73,326, with 8,895 new infections reported.

    The overall number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 3,46,33,255, according to statistics updated at 8 a.m. On July 21, India saw a single-day increase of 3,998 deaths after Maharashtra conducted the 14th reconciliation exercise of their Covid data.

    ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants


    According to the Union Health Ministry, 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were modified in Sunday's figures, resulting in 2,796 fatalities. Kerala also erased a 263-death backlog. As a result, the nation's death toll has risen. For the past 161 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has stayed below 50,000.

    According to the health ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.35%. According to the past 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 819 cases in the report.

    The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.73 per cent. For the past 62 days, it has been less than 2%. The weekly positivity rate was calculated to be 0.80%. According to the health ministry, it has stayed below 1% for the past 21 days.

    The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 3,40,60,774, with a 1.37 per cent case fatality rate. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses provided in the country has surpassed 127.61 crore.

