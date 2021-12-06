India records 8,306 new cases of COVID-19, active cases lowest in 552 days

On Sunday, India experienced a single-day increase of 2,796 fatalities when Bihar conducted a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, bringing its death toll to 4,73,326, with 8,895 new infections reported.

In the previous 24 hours, India recorded 8,306 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 8,834 recoveries. According to figures published this morning by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active COVID-19 caseload is now at 98,416 — the lowest in 552 days.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 3,46,33,255, according to statistics updated at 8 a.m. On July 21, India saw a single-day increase of 3,998 deaths after Maharashtra conducted the 14th reconciliation exercise of their Covid data. Also Read | Omicron in India: ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants

According to the Union Health Ministry, 2,426 reconciled deaths by Bihar were modified in Sunday's figures, resulting in 2,796 fatalities. Kerala also erased a 263-death backlog. As a result, the nation's death toll has risen. For the past 161 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has stayed below 50,000.