    Supreme Court raps Delhi government for reopening schools amid worsening air pollution level

    The apex court asked the Delhi government that when the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Delhi government for opening schools for children in the national capital amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. The apex court questioned the Delhi government stating that when elders are working from home due to the extreme air pollution then why are children being forced to go to school.

    “We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open?” Supreme Court asked the Delhi government. The Bench has also expressed concerns by observing that nothing is happening, despite the increase in air pollution levels. “We feel there is nothing happening in spite of air pollution levels rising” the Supreme Court observed.

    The Central government said to the Supreme Court, that industries that were found to be non-compliant, were closed and State govts were intimated. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that things are going on at jet speed and officers are working round the clock, news agency ANI reported.

    Also read: Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens

    Despite the air quality still being in the ‘very poor’ category, the schools and all other educational institutions in Delhi reopened from Monday after remaining shut for two weeks due to air pollution. The government had taken several measures including banning construction workers and launching ‘red light on gaadi off’ campaign to reduce the pollution levels.

    Taking serious note of extreme pollution, a special bench of the Supreme Court comprising CJI NV Ramana and Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant had asked the Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP governments to explain the steps they’ve taken in compliance with directions by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR to improve the quality of air. The court had set December 2 as the date for a hearing on the matter but asked the governments to file compliance affidavits by December 1.

