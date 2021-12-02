  • Facebook
    Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens

    On Thursday, Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 312 as the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Residents complained of respiratory problems.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 11:59 AM IST
    Delhi air pollution has worsened again with the air quality continuing to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 312 today, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). In other states of the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI crossed 400 (severe category).

    Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 312 earlier in the morning today, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said. It further noted that the AQI is likely to marginally improve but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

    The air quality in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area is at 471, while it is at 451 in Anand Vihar, and an AQI of 479 was recorded in Noida.

    Also read: Delhi sees 16.8% dip in crime incidents in 2020: Govt informs Parliament, cites NCRB data

    Earlier, SAFAR had predicted an improvement in the air quality from November 21, however, the sudden drop in temperature has now affected Delhi air quality negatively. SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

    The slow wind speed due to the western disturbance allowed the accumulation of pollutants and thus, increased the air pollution levels.

    Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

    In order to curb the deteriorating air pollution, the Delhi government issued an order extending the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services in the city till December 7. CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi. Construction activities in the national capital have been banned till further orders, while the schools reopened on November 29 after they were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 11:59 AM IST
