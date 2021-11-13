  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi wakes up to worst pollution level of the season as AQI touches 499, remains in 'severe' category

    According to the Centre-run pollution monitoring system, at 6 am today, particulate matter (PM) concentrations with diameters of 10 and 2.5 microns were 541 and 349, respectively, both in the 'severe' category.

    Delhi wakes up to worst pollution level of the season as AQI touches 499 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Delhi registered the worst air pollution level of the season. The city's total Air Quality Index rose to 499 on Saturday morning, just a notch short of 500 in the severe category. The city's 24-hour average AQI was 471 on Friday, the lowest one-day average AQI measurement thus far this season. According to the Centre-run pollution monitoring system, at 6 am today, particulate matter (PM) concentrations with diameters of 10 and 2.5 microns were 541 and 349, respectively, both in the 'severe' category.

    SAFAR has issued a stern health alert, advising everyone to avoid any outside physical activity. Do not rely on dust masks to protect yourself. Wear N-95 or P-100 respirators if you walk outside. Meanwhile, the country's pollution control authority has recommended concerned authorities to be "completely prepared" for emergency measures to deal with the national capital's pollution problem. Because of the severe air pollution in the nation's capital, the board has also asked government and commercial offices to reduce automobile usage by 30%. The Central Pollution Control Board issued a statement stating that government and private businesses, as well as other institutions, should reduce vehicle usage by at least 30% through working from home, carpooling, optimising field activities, and so on.

    Also Read | Delhi: Pollution board issues advisory; asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as air quality decreases

    According to SAFAR's advisory, the national capital's air quality has become severe due to a rise in stubble-related fire counts and increased transport level (925 MB) wind speed throughout the night. PM2.5 particles, which are known to cause lung damage, were the most prevalent pollutant in numerous districts of Delhi. According to SAFAR, the concentration of PM2.5 particles was 578 in the Delhi University (North Campus) region, 485 in Pusa, 476 in Lodhi Road, 557 in Mathura Road, 479 in IIT Delhi, 485 in Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), and 495 in Ayanagar.

    Meanwhile, neighbouring Noida, Uttar Pradesh, had severe air quality, with PM10 and PM2.5 particle counts of 772 and 523, respectively. Haryana's Gurugram, too, experienced severe air pollution.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases gcw

    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pollution board issues advisory asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as AQI worsens gcw

    Delhi: Pollution board issues advisory; asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as air quality decreases

    Video Icon
    Delhi riots case 4 charged with murder criminal conspiracy calls it calculated attack gcw

    Delhi riots case: 4 charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, calls it 'calculated attack'

    Video Icon
    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration gcw

    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration

    Video Icon
    Hindutva and Hinduism row: Two different concepts, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP responds-dnm

    Hindutva and Hinduism row: Two different concepts, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP responds

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games 2022: India vs Australia to kick of women's T20 campaign, check out full schedule-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: India vs Australia to kick of women's T20 campaign; check out full schedule

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside

    Video Icon
    Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos) drb

    Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos)

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here

    Video Icon
    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression anxiety claims study gcw

    People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon