Delhi wakes up to worst pollution level of the season as AQI touches 499, remains in 'severe' category

Delhi registered the worst air pollution level of the season. The city's total Air Quality Index rose to 499 on Saturday morning, just a notch short of 500 in the severe category. The city's 24-hour average AQI was 471 on Friday, the lowest one-day average AQI measurement thus far this season. According to the Centre-run pollution monitoring system, at 6 am today, particulate matter (PM) concentrations with diameters of 10 and 2.5 microns were 541 and 349, respectively, both in the 'severe' category.

SAFAR has issued a stern health alert, advising everyone to avoid any outside physical activity. Do not rely on dust masks to protect yourself. Wear N-95 or P-100 respirators if you walk outside. Meanwhile, the country's pollution control authority has recommended concerned authorities to be "completely prepared" for emergency measures to deal with the national capital's pollution problem. Because of the severe air pollution in the nation's capital, the board has also asked government and commercial offices to reduce automobile usage by 30%. The Central Pollution Control Board issued a statement stating that government and private businesses, as well as other institutions, should reduce vehicle usage by at least 30% through working from home, carpooling, optimising field activities, and so on.

According to SAFAR's advisory, the national capital's air quality has become severe due to a rise in stubble-related fire counts and increased transport level (925 MB) wind speed throughout the night. PM2.5 particles, which are known to cause lung damage, were the most prevalent pollutant in numerous districts of Delhi. According to SAFAR, the concentration of PM2.5 particles was 578 in the Delhi University (North Campus) region, 485 in Pusa, 476 in Lodhi Road, 557 in Mathura Road, 479 in IIT Delhi, 485 in Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), and 495 in Ayanagar.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Noida, Uttar Pradesh, had severe air quality, with PM10 and PM2.5 particle counts of 772 and 523, respectively. Haryana's Gurugram, too, experienced severe air pollution.