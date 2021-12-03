Supreme Court mocks Yogi Adityanath government after it blames Pakistan for air pollution

UP industries have no role in the rising pollution in the NCR and polluted air from Pakistan deteriorates the air quality of the capital, UP government told SC.

The Supreme Court hearing the concern of air pollution in the national capital and neighbouring states on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government if it wanted the court to impose a ban on Pakistan’s industries. The UP government told SC that polluted air from Pakistan was affecting the air quality of Delhi and the industries in the state (UP) was not having any impact on the national capital’s air pollution.

“The closure of industries may affect sugarcane and milk industries in the State and UP is in the downward wind, the air is mostly coming from Pakistan. UP industries have no role in the rising pollution in the NCR and polluted air from Pakistan deteriorates the air quality of the capital,” senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the UP government told the SC Bench.

To this, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana quipped, so you want to ban industries in Pakistan! “Do you want us to ban Pakistan’s industries,” CJI asked advocate Ranjit Kumar when he argued that polluted air from Pakistan was affecting the air quality in Delhi.

The UP government had objected to the closure of industries. It said that the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas’ (CAQM) decision to allow industries to work only 8 hours will affect the sugarcane and dairy industries.

In an affidavit, the commission told the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, that a five-member enforcement task force has been set up to contain air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Forty such squads would monitor the implementation of measures suggested by it to deal with pollution, the panel said.

They said Flying Squads have already started functioning from December 2 itself and have conducted surprise checks at 25 sites, it said. The Enforcement Task Force itself will exercise powers of taking punitive and preventive measures against the non-compliant/defaulting persons/entities and the flying squads will directly report to the Enforcement Task Force of the Commission, affidavit stated.

At 335, Delhi's AQI on Friday morning remained in the very poor category on Friday morning as Thursday's drizzle failed to improve the air quality.