  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court permits construction activities of hospitals in Delhi amid rising air pollution

    On Thursday, the Supreme Court had issued a stern warning to the Centre, Delhi government and NCR states over the issue of rising air pollution in the region.
     

    Supreme Court permits construction activities of hospitals in Delhi amid rising air pollution-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 12:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to continue with construction activities of hospitals. The apex court also set the next date of hearing, which is December 10. The Delhi government requesting that construction work at hospitals be exempted from the ban told the SC that to prepare and counter the Covid-19 3rd wave, it had started to revamp its hospital infrastructure and started construction of 7 new hospitals, but due to construction ban work has stopped. In addition to that, work is being carried out in 19 government hospitals to provide better health infrastructure in the national capital for the benefit of patients.

    The commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR also informed the apex court that the industrial operations in NCR not running on CNG/cleaner fuels allowed to operate only up to 8 hrs from Monday to Friday only. Additionally, entry of trucks in Delhi except CNG/electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities has been stopped.

    Also read: Delhi schools to remain closed again from tomorrow till further orders over pollution crisis

    On Thursday, the Supreme Court had issued a stern warning to the Centre, Delhi government and NCR states over the issue of rising air pollution in the region. The top court had given 24 hours to the Centre and the states to come up with a concrete plan and had warned of action if they failed to come up with measures to control pollution.

    With an AQI of 429, Delhi was the most polluted city in the country on Thursday, ahead of Faridabad (428) and Manesar (413). A day earlier, the AQI had been 370, but local pollutants accumulated without any scope for dispersion leading to a sharp deterioration in air quality.

    Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has not budged from the `very poor` category for a while now. On Friday (December 3, 2021), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) stood at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive interview with Sougata Roy on Mamata onslaught on Congress YCB

    Exclusive: 'Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role'

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence-dnm

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence

    Cyclone Jawad: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for Saturday impact

    Cyclone Jawad: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for Saturday impact

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024 first will be in Haryana gcw

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024, first will be in Haryana

    Omicron in India 5 contacts of Karnataka patient test positive isolated admitted gcw

    Omicron in India: 5 contacts of Karnataka patient test positive; isolated, admitted in govt hospital

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

    Exclusive interview with Sougata Roy on Mamata onslaught on Congress YCB

    Exclusive: 'Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role'

    Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence-dnm

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence

    Coronavirus India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases; recoveries soar over 3.4 crore-dnm

    Coronavirus: India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases; recoveries soar over 3.4 crore

    Recent Videos

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon