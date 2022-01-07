Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS for NEET admissions

The Supreme Court on Friday allows 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class and 10% for Economically Weaker Section category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year. The top court also allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna delivered the decision. During the case's hearing on Thursday, the Bench stated that its decision will be based on "national interest" and that NEET counselling must begin as soon as possible. Counselling for NEET PG courses has been halted due to a lawsuit before the Supreme Court.

The issue involves petitions contesting the Central government's introduction of OBC and EWS reservation in AIQ seats in State government medical institutes. One of the Court's issues is the viability of imposing an 8 lakh restriction on the EWS quota for PG medical admissions. During the case's hearing on October 25, the Central Government told the Court that counselling for PG medical courses would not begin until the Court resolved the subject.

The Central Government told the Supreme Court on November 25 that it intended to revisit implementing EWS reservation. It then organised an expert committee to investigate the situation. Because of the lawsuit, the ongoing counselling process for NEET PG courses has been halted, prompting physicians in Delhi to protest against the government, requesting that the case be expedited, and the counselling and admission process be finished as soon as feasible.

On January 1, the Centre filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, claiming that it has chosen to keep to the present criteria of an annual income cap of Rs. 8 lakh for determining EWS reservation for continuing admissions to NEET PG programmes. Doctors' complaints also spurred the Centre to request an expedited hearing in the case, which resulted in the case being scheduled for this week.