    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat

    Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed to curb further spread of the Covid-19 variant prohibiting rallies, protests, marches or processions of people or vehicles.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
    Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Mumbai Police issued fresh guidelines and imposed several restrictions within the city. The restrictions were imposed after Mumbai reported three new cases of the Omicron variant - taking the tally to 17.

    The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed to curb further spread of the Covid-19 variant prohibiting rallies, protests, marches or processions of people or vehicles.

    "It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," the order stated. Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the order stated.

    Aslo read: Mumbai Mayor, family receive death threat; security heightened around her residence

    Speaking to news agency PTI, an official said that the order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in effect for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday. “It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as a threat to the law-and-order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded,” he said.

    As many as seven new cases of the new strain were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. A three-year-old from Pune was among these cases.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 695 new Covid-19 cases and 12 fatalities in the past 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Friday.

    With the new 695 cases, the total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,42,372 including 6,534 active cases. A total of 1,41,223 have succumbed to coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 1:23 PM IST
