  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Mayor, family receive death threat; security heightened around her residence

    The fresh threat to Pednekar came amid the ongoing row over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s alleged objectionable remarks against her.
     

    Mumbai Mayor, family receive death threat; security heightened around her residence-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Security has been heightened at Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar’s house after she filed a police complaint saying she received an anonymous letter with death threats. Pednekar said that the letter was replete with vulgar language with a threat of killing her family members, left in her residence's mailbox.

    A couple of days back, she lodged a complaint against a BJP legislator for using offensive words against her.

    The sender has warned that she would face repercussions if she messed with ‘Dada’, after which the Mumbai Police have strengthened security around her south Mumbai residence even as several women Shiv Sainiks condemned the targeting of the city's First Citizen.

    The fresh threat to Pednekar came amid the ongoing row over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s alleged objectionable remarks against her.

    Earlier this week, the mayor had filed a complaint against Shelar for his remarks during a press conference. The complaint was filed at the Marine Drive police station over Shelar's remark on December 4 in connection to the Worli cylinder blast accident that occurred in November. According to Pednekar, Shelar made derogatory remarks about her, stating that the blast site was visited by the Mayor after 72 hours of the incident.

    Last year too, an unidentified person had called the Shiv Sena leader on her mobile phone, which was attended by her assistant, and abused her and also allegedly threatened to kill her. She had filed a police complaint on December 22 last year and the man was later arrested in January next year from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

    The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has asked the Mumbai police commissioner to submit a factual report about the alleged remark by BJP leader Ashish Shelar in connection with the recent cylinder blast in Worli.

    Taking to Twitter, the Commission's chairperson Rupali Chakankar said “insulting” comments made about women by responsible public representatives “will not be tolerated”.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 9:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt issues special guidelines for residential schools and hostels amid Omicron threat-ycb

    Karnataka govt issues special guidelines for residential schools and hostels amid Omicron threat

    State force should not be used to browbeat political opinion or make journalists suffer: SC-dnm

    State force should not be used to browbeat political opinion or make journalists suffer: SC

    Tamil Nadu govt mandates Covid vaccination for college students to attend offline classes-dnm

    Tamil Nadu govt mandates Covid vaccination for college students to attend offline classes

    India happy to share its expertise in holding free, fair elections: PM Modi at Joe Biden-hosted summit-dnm

    India happy to share its expertise in holding free, fair elections: PM Modi at Joe Biden-hosted summit

    Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute-dnm

    Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of Rajnikanth's birthday, check out few rare facts of Thalaiva SCJ

    Ahead of Rajnikanth's birthday, check out few rare facts of Thalaiva

    Karnataka govt issues special guidelines for residential schools and hostels amid Omicron threat-ycb

    Karnataka govt issues special guidelines for residential schools and hostels amid Omicron threat

    State force should not be used to browbeat political opinion or make journalists suffer: SC-dnm

    State force should not be used to browbeat political opinion or make journalists suffer: SC

    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary: Here's how their Rs34 crore plush home looks SCJ

    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary: Here's how their ₹34 crore plush home looks

    Tamil Nadu govt mandates Covid vaccination for college students to attend offline classes-dnm

    Tamil Nadu govt mandates Covid vaccination for college students to attend offline classes

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon