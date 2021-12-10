Mumbai Mayor, family receive death threat; security heightened around her residence

The fresh threat to Pednekar came amid the ongoing row over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s alleged objectionable remarks against her.

Security has been heightened at Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar’s house after she filed a police complaint saying she received an anonymous letter with death threats. Pednekar said that the letter was replete with vulgar language with a threat of killing her family members, left in her residence's mailbox.

A couple of days back, she lodged a complaint against a BJP legislator for using offensive words against her.

The sender has warned that she would face repercussions if she messed with ‘Dada’, after which the Mumbai Police have strengthened security around her south Mumbai residence even as several women Shiv Sainiks condemned the targeting of the city's First Citizen.

The fresh threat to Pednekar came amid the ongoing row over BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s alleged objectionable remarks against her.

Earlier this week, the mayor had filed a complaint against Shelar for his remarks during a press conference. The complaint was filed at the Marine Drive police station over Shelar's remark on December 4 in connection to the Worli cylinder blast accident that occurred in November. According to Pednekar, Shelar made derogatory remarks about her, stating that the blast site was visited by the Mayor after 72 hours of the incident.

Last year too, an unidentified person had called the Shiv Sena leader on her mobile phone, which was attended by her assistant, and abused her and also allegedly threatened to kill her. She had filed a police complaint on December 22 last year and the man was later arrested in January next year from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has asked the Mumbai police commissioner to submit a factual report about the alleged remark by BJP leader Ashish Shelar in connection with the recent cylinder blast in Worli.

Taking to Twitter, the Commission's chairperson Rupali Chakankar said “insulting” comments made about women by responsible public representatives “will not be tolerated”.