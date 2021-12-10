  • Facebook
    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts

    NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife have moved Bombay City Civil Court to restrain Google, Facebook and Twitter from publishing 'defamatory content' against them.
     

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 4:45 PM IST
    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his wife approached the Bombay City Civil Court at Dindoshi seeking a directive to restrain social media companies -- Google, Facebook, Twitter from publishing or displaying against them and block individuals who were trying to “malign” them.

    In a suit filed before a civil court in suburban Borivali last month, Wankhede and his wife, actor Kranti Redkar have sought a permanent injunction against these companies and notices were sent to the Indian addresses of these companies.

    The suit claimed that “sponsored misinformation” is being spread on social media platforms by various “unscrupulous elements” at the behest of individuals against whom the NCB officer has acted. It is clear that the “misinformation campaign” is a consequence of vested interests that are affected by investigations carried out by the NCB official, the plea, filed through legal firm Rex Legalis, said.

    The plea adds that during his career, his postings have been in Mumbai and “most of the offenders are either connected to politics or the film industry”. He has claimed that such people are connected with local authorities and social media channels run by the companies he has named.

    “The modus operandi is such that the defendants and mainstream media interchangeably feed off each other, such that gossip, wilful rumours and character assassination done on the defendants’ channels are picked up by the mainstream media…,” the plea reads, while adding that various users of the sites “blow out of proportion”, the unsustained gossip and rumours.

    The suit read that while an SIT has been formed for an inquiry into allegations against him, “it is only just and fair” that the defendants are directed to prevent misuse of their platforms to defame a government servant “who has no other remedy”.

    The notice of motion moved in the suit will be further heard on December 17. Wankhede is already locked in a legal battle with Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik over his allegations against the IRS officer and his family members on a number of issues.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 4:45 PM IST
