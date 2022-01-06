  • Facebook
    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Apart from Samajwadi Party, Congress asked Election Commission to 'cancel big rallies' in the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the expected third wave in the country on Wednesday

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ayodhya, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    Samajwadi Party has cancelled the scheduled Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya on January 9, 2022, amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Party President Akhilesh Yadav has also called off his rallies planned on January 7 and 8 in UP's Gonda and Basti. 

    Uttar Pradesh will undergo an assembly election in the coming days. Political parties are aggressively campaigning for the polls. 

    Previously, Akhilesh Yadav's wife and daughter were tested COVID-19 positive and are the reason that he cancelled his previously scheduled rally in the western UP. He stated that he would wish to stay away from public events for precautionary reasons. On Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav posted his COVID-19 test certificate, which shows him COVID-negative. 

    Also Read: Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Meanwhile, Congress asked Election Commission to 'cancel big rallies' in the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the expected third wave in the country on Wednesday. Congress postponed all their events given rising COVID-19 concern mainly driven due to Omicron variant in the country. 


    The Party's General Secretary, KC Venugopal, said, "Congress has decided to postpone major rallies in UP and other poll-bound states. We have asked state units to assess the COVID-19 situation in their states and then take a decision on holding ralliers" while talking to ANI. 

    Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled his government event in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district tabled for today as the region reports the highest number of COIVD-19 cases. The planned event got cancelled, post the shocking event in Bareilly, where the former mayor of the area organized a marathon, and many participants were seen without a mask. Also, the event led to a near-stampede situation.   

    Following the rising numbers in the state of COVID-19, Allahabad High Court asked the Election Commission to postpone the polls last month. Election Commission confirmed the polls would happen as scheduled after meeting with Health Ministry officials. 

    The Commission declares preventive measures in the states, including an hour extension in the poll timing and increasing the voting booths. Commission refused to crack down on the rallies numbers of the parties, where COVID-19 protocols are on the toss. 

    UP, on Wednesday, reported 989 new cases in 24 hours, out of which 23 were Omicron strain. Overall the state active COIVD-19 cases are 3,173.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
