    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Akhilesh Yadav commented at an event organized to induct BJP's Nanpara MLA Madhuri Verma, into his Samajwadi Party (SP).
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night and tells him that he will soon form a government in the state and establish 'Ram Rajya' post the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Yadav commented at an event organized to induct BJP's Nanpara MLA Madhuri Verma, into Samajwadi Party (SP). Madhuri Verma belongs to the Kurmi caste, is a two-time MLA. Verma was also a member of the Legislative Council from 2010 to 2012. Former Ambedkar Nagar MP Rakesh Pandey and other leaders from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also joined the SP.

    Yadav said, "Lord Krishna comes in my dreams every night and says that you [Akhilesh] are going to form the government. The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad [socialism]. The day Samajwad is established, Samajwadi will be set up in the state."

     

    When questioned Yadav on reports stating a BJP leader has written to the party president JP Nadda asking to announce CM Yogi Adityanath from Mathura, the SP president said that the BJP experienced the strongest shock when his party promised that post the government formation they will provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers. Yadav further said the SP government would complete various power projects to fulfill the promise.

    Yadav claim that the Yogi Adityanath government has 'failed' to fulfill many promises in the state. Talking about the BJP leaders performing the campaigns in the state, Yadav points out the shady practice of being a guardian to the students in the state including Bihar, on the examination centers to help their wards resort to unfair means. 

    Yadav also commented on the allegations made on his party by BJP, he said, "It is the allegation of a party which made a man facing several heinous criminal cases the UP chief minister."

    Yadav also said, "I wonder if the BJP has bought a washing machine to cleanse all its criminals and mafia elements." He further added, "There were many veteran leaders in the BJP who strengthened the party for years with their blood and sweat. Even they say at times that it was they who sweated it out for the party but don't know where did Adityanath come from and was forced upon them."

     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
