Sachin Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter; PM Modi bags No.2 spot: Research

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar ranked 35th in the list of 50 most influential people on Twitter for 2021, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bagged the 2nd spot.

It's been eight years since batting legend Sachin Tendulkar retired from the game of cricket. However, this sporting icon continues to hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Sachin Tendulkar's unmatched cricketing legacy and his contribution towards sports, education and health following his retirement had now made him one of the 50 most influential people on Twitter in the year 2021. The 'God' of cricket, who has 36.2 million followers on Twitter, has been named in a list topped by American singer Taylor Swift, followed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second spot.

According to annual research conducted by Brandwatch, an intelligence company, the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar has been placed in the 35th spot. His ranking is above the likes of legendary wrestling superstar and actor Dwayne Johnson, Oscar-winning Hollywood icon Leonardo Di Caprio and former United States First Lady Michelle Obama among others.

The Brandwatch research heralds Sachin Tendulkar's work towards making lives better for the less fortunate and mentions his fruitful association with UNICEF. One may recall that the Master Blaster's association with the United Nations organisation dates back over a decade. He was also appointed as its global ambassador for South Asia in 2013.

The research noted that the batting maestro's efforts in voicing his opinion and fighting for the right causes, especially in areas related to sports, health and education for children, had inspired millions of his fans to follow his work. It also highlights Sachin Tendulkar's efforts in partnering with brands to be the face of impactful campaigns.

The legendary batsman, who set several records in his sprawling career - some of which may never be broken, has also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. Throughout his career and post-retirement, Sachin Tendulkar has supported several initiatives not just in urban but also in rural India. The Master Blaster adopted two villages under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana - Puttamraju Kandriga near Gudur in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district. These villages are have been provided with a proper drinking water pipeline. They are also alcohol and open defecation free.

PM Narendra Modi ranked 2nd in the 50 most influential people on Twitter for 2021

After emerging at the top of the Global Leader Approval Rating with a score of 70% released by Morning Consult, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name featuring in the list of 50 most influential people on Twitter for this year comes as no surprise. With 72.5 million followers on the micro-blogging social media platform, PM Modi came second in the Brandwatch research list.

Narendra Modi is at his peak at gaining international recognition and praise across Twitter. In the Global Leaders Approval Rating released recently, PM Modi surpassed United States President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson among others.