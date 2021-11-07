PM Narendra Modi yet again tops Global Leader Approval ratings with 70% score, beats Angela Merkel, Biden

According to the data put out by the US firm on Saturday, the list released by the firm displayed the top 13 world leaders, as per the rating.

For the second time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged at the top of the global leader approval with the highest 70 per cent approval ratings released by American research firm - Morning Consult. He is at his peak at gaining international recognition and praise, which has put him among one of the top world leaders once again.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stood at the second place with 66 per cent, followed by Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi (58 per cent), Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel (54 per cent) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (47 per cent). US President Joe Biden lies at the sixth spot with 44 per cent, Canada's Justin Trudeau at seventh with 43 per cent while United Kingdom's Boris Johnson rounded the top 10 with 40 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On a weekly basis, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe, it updates the data for all 13 countries. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country.

This is also not the first time that PM Modi has topped the ratings of the American research firm. In January 2021, 'Morning Consult' rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "Most Popular Head of Government". Even in September 2021, PM Modi was ranked the most approved world leader by the firm among 13 world leaders, with a percentage of 70.