    PM Modi likely to attend Joe Biden's Democracy summit on December 9 and 10

    It is important to mention here that China, Russia, Turkey and most of the middle-east countries have not been invited in this summit. 
     

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 6:11 PM IST
    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend US President Joe Biden’s planned democracy summit which is scheduled to take place on December 9-10 in virtual format. It is important to mention here that China, Russia, Turkey and most of the middle-east countries have not been invited in this summit. 

    Sources in the government said that India has received an invitation for the summit and PM Modi is likely to attend it. 

    Beijing has expressed displeasure over its exclusion and invitation extended to Taiwan. Russia has termed it as divisive. China considers Taiwan as its territory and claimed that it would be retaken one day by force if necessary. 

    Also read: Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

    US has invited a total of 110 countries in the virtual summit, including its major Western allies, Israel, Iraq and Pakistan.

    Among the countries that the Washington has not invited to the summit, include Bangladesh, Singapore, its traditional Arab allies —- Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

    The summit is aimed to assist stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
