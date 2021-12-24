Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

India was pushed into a skirmish of controversies - from farmers protest 'toolkit' to Pegasus snooping and finally, farm laws rollback. Here are the top events in politics this year.

The year 2021 was a sequence of unexpected events for India’s people filled with life-changing and paradigm-shifting events, from the coronavirus to farmer protests, poll violence, Olympic gold, and economic turmoil. Disha Ravi's farmer ‘toolkit’, Farm laws repealed, Pegasus - politics in 2021 mainly revolved around these words.

Farmers’ Republic Day 2021 violence: On January 26, tens of thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police in New Delhi during a tractor parade to highlight their demands. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured.

Covid-19 - India's oxygen crisis: India’s health system held up fairly well in the first wave, but the unprecedented second wave was devastating. The country’s health system is so overwhelmed that many people are dying because of a lack of medical supplies like oxygen, hospital beds, and medical care. India's response to coronavirus pandemic drew intense scrutiny as over thousands of deaths were reported due to the lack of preparedness for the second wave and shortages of essentials like medical oxygen.

Greta Thunberg-Disha Ravi's farmer ‘toolkit’: In India's southern city of Bengaluru, Disha Ravi gained attention as she helped clean up lakes, plant trees and campaigned against plastic. Ravi grabbed national and international headlines as she was arrested in February on sedition charges over an online document or toolkit about the farmer protests. Ravi’s alleged crimes related to a “toolkit” document connected to India’s ongoing farmer protests, which police say is evidence of a co-ordinated international conspiracy against India. Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg voiced support for 22-year-old Indian environment advocate Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the ‘toolkit’ document on farmers’ protest.

Lakshadweep controversy: Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel’s reforms attracted widespread resentment among the local populace with many believing the changes are aimed at “destroying the unique culture and tradition” of the islands. About a dozen MPs including Mohammed Faizal, who represents the Island, sent letters to the President seeking his immediate recall. The measures by Patel that run into a controversy included a ban on beef in the Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, introduction of a Goonda Act though the crime rate on the islands is very low, a proposal to disqualify panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children, and establishment of a development authority with powers to acquire land.

PM Modi meets J&K leaders in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met political leaders from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) with the attendance of 14 leaders, including four former chief ministers for the first such engagement since he abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among those who attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Assam-Mizoram border conflict: On July 26, six police officers from Assam were killed and 65 people, including civilians, were injured in the violence that broke out at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border. Amid the dispute along the Mizoram-Assam border, a war of words ensued between Chief Ministers of both the states asking for Centre’s intervention to bring an immediate end to the crisis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga over the phone to defuse the border tension between the two North-eastern states.

Pegasus mayhem, SC order: An international media consortium reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two serving Union Ministers, ex-Election Commissioner, 40 journalists among others were found to be on alleged leaked list of potential targets. The forensic analysis of several mobile phones, according to the petitioners, belonging to people listed as potential targets by the Security Lab of Amnesty International have confirmed security breaches. The Supreme Court appointed an expert committee to look into Israeli-based Pegasus software snooping to spy on citizens.