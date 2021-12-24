Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year

Throughout the challenging year, the Modi government took some major decisions and as the year comes to an end, let's look at some of these decisions.

The year 2021 was not an easy breather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government as India battled the deadly second wave of coronavirus, a standoff with China at the borders and the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws in the country.

Throughout the challenging year, the Modi government took some major decisions and as the year comes to an end, let's look at some of these decisions.

Farm laws repeal: Farmers protesting over the three contentious farm laws posed a major challenge for the NDA government in 2021. Since November last year, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, were protesting on Delhi borders against the farm laws. Unable to convince the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that his government has decided to repeal the acts, bringing an end to the year-long protests.

Free Covid-19 vaccines: India grappled by the second Covid-19 wave in April-May this year, was in need of vaccines at the earliest to fight the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi on June 7 announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. PM Modi said that the Centre will buy 75 per cent of vaccines from manufacturers and give it to state governments for free.

Also read: Round-up 2021: Meet CMs who superseded former ones; CMs who returned to power with thumping victory in 2021

IT Rules 2021: The Centre on February 25 framed the new IT Rules, 2021, making it compulsory for OTT platforms and digital portals to form a grievance redressal system. The rules provide for checks and balances on social media companies by setting timelines for removal of unlawful content, the affidavit argues. And, in no manner do the rules impede on the freedom of speech and expression, the government said while defending the rules notified in February this year.

Major defence reforms: The year 2021 proved to be a great year for India’s defence sector as PM Modi in October announced that 41 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) firms would be converted into seven government-run corporate entities. The OFB is currently a defence ministry entity and supplies critical arms and ammunition to the three-armed forces and the paramilitary. This move, PM Modi said, was aimed at making India's defence sector 'atmanirbhar', adding that it will also generate employment opportunities in India, especially in rural areas.

Union Cabinet reshuffle: When the NDA government was facing severe criticism over its handling of the second Covid-19 wave, IT Rules 2021 and farmers’ protest, the Modi government made several changes at the top. Sacking several top leaders and ministers - including Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Prakash Javadekar, the cabinet reshuffle took place on July 7 in which several important leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya and Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Gati Shakti Master Plan: On Independence Day in 2021, PM Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connvectivity, heralding a new chapter in governance. PM Modi had announced the ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan that will make the “foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy.” Addressing the nation, PM Modi had said that this plan will help raise the global profile of local manufacturers.

Also read: Round-up 2021: Major defence deals India inked in 2021 to modernise Armed Forces