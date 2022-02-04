Republic Day 2022: UP selected as best state tableau; Maharashtra wins popular choice category

Uttar Pradesh has been adjudged as the best state tableau for the second time in a row. The CISF has been named the best marching contingent among CAPF and the Indian Navy among the three Services for the 73rd Republic Day parade celebrations held on January 26 at Rajpath in the national capital. In 2021, Uttar Pradesh won the best tableau award based on the theme Ayodhya: Cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, depicting replica of Ayodhya Temple and glimpses of Deepotsava and several stories from Ramayana.

Maharashtra has won in a popular choice category while the Education Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry were declared as joint winners, while the Department of Posts topped in online voting. Meanwhile, CRPF secured the first position in the chart on MyGov, and the Indian Air Force won in the popular choice category among the armed forces. The results, which was declared on Friday, had three panels of judges who assessed the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces, other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States, Union Territories and Central Ministries and Departments.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was picked as the best tableau among the 12 states and union territories based on the panel's evaluation. The Uttar Pradesh tableau was based on 'One District, One Product, and Kashi Vishwanath Dham.' Karnataka managed to secure second place for its tableau based on 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on 'Meghalaya's 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & Self Help Groups'.



Among ministries and departments, the tableaux of the Education ministry and Ministry of Civil Aviation were adjudged as joint winners in the category. The theme of the tableau of the Education ministry was 'National Education Policy'. In contrast, the tableau of the Civil Aviation Ministry was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'.

A total of nine tableaux of ministries and departments had participated in the parade. The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs tableau, based on the theme 'Subhash @125' and the 'Vande Bharatam' dance group, have been selected for the special prize category. In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31, 2022.



As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three Services. The CRPF received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.



Maharashtra was voted the best tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme' Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra'. The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (a popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, on the theme 'Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir', finished third. The theme of this year's tableau was 'India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment.

