Putin meets Modi: ‘India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power’

Putin, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening, met Modi at Hyderabad House, hours after the first ever India-Russia 2+2 ministerial meeting took place between Foreign and Defence ministers.

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin who arrived in New Delhi to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington said, “We country perceives India as a great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend.” “The relations between our nations are growing, and I am looking into the future,” Putin added at the 21st India-Russia summit at Delhi's Hyderabad House.

He also expressed “concern” about the situation in Afghanistan and flagged “fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime” as key challenges on which both countries will have to cooperate. “We continue to cooperate jointly on global agenda… our positions are quite similar…in the fight against terrorism, also fighting drug trafficking and organized crime,” Putin said.

“It is natural we’re concerned about the development of the situation in Afghanistan,” the Russian President said, in his opening remarks.

Also read: Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

Meanwhile, PM Modi talking about the Covid-19 pandemic said, “Despite the challenges posed by Covid, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger.”

“In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the relation between India and Russia is “truly a unique and reliable model of inter-State friendship”.

Putin, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening, met Modi at Hyderabad House, hours after the first ever India-Russia 2+2 ministerial meeting took place between Foreign and Defence ministers.

India signed four agreements with Russia as the two countries began their first ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Monday morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu and the two sides signed two contracts for manufacture of nearly 6 lakh AK 203 rifles under a joint venture in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, which was cleared by the government, finally, just days ago. The deal is worth over Rs 5000 crore.