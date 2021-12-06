Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

Following the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin, both nations are set to sign more than ten agreements. Here's what happened during defence and foreign meetings.

The 21st annual India-Russia summit will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin, both nations are set to sign more than ten agreements. It will be Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first face-to-face encounter since their meeting on the margins of the BRICS summit in November 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that Prime Minister Modi and President Putin have a good trust and confidence relationship, emphasising the significance of the India-Russia annual summit. A deal was inked for the acquisition of over 6 lakh 7.63x39mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, as part of a military-technical cooperation initiative running from 2021 to 2031.

Singh stated during his opening remarks at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister General Sergey Shoigu that defence cooperation is one of the most critical cornerstones of our alliance. He went on to say that he hopes the India-Russia friendship would bring peace and stability to the region. He explained that India-Russia ties are time-tested, founded on a shared commitment to multilateralism, global peace, prosperity, and mutual understanding and trust.

Rajnath Singh also lauded Russia's unwavering support for India. The Military-Technological Cooperation Agreement between the two nations expresses the desire to expand and deepen military and technical cooperation in research and development, manufacturing, and after-sales support for weapons systems and diverse military equipment.

On the other hand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed his Russian colleague, Sergey Lavrov, ahead of the 2 + 2 ministerial conversation, that the India-Russia cooperation is unique and that ties between the two nations have been strikingly comparable robust in a world of fast geopolitical upheavals. During his discussion with Lavrov, Jaishankar stated India and Russia's exceptional cooperation. He is convinced that their conversations will be quite beneficial. He said they would have the opportunity to address bilateral ties and the global situation.

The minister noted that Prime Minister Modi and President Putin have a good trust and confidence relationship, emphasising the importance of the India-Russia annual summit. Jaishankar added that India is well aware that it has remained solid and powerful in a world of fast geopolitical change. He went on to say that they are delighted with our bilateral ties and degree of collaboration with Russia.

Meanwhile, India and Russia are likely to address major bilateral, regional, and international problems such as Afghanistan's post-Taliban takeover, terrorist threats, and the protection of minorities, women, and children in Afghanistan.

