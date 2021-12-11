Punjab government moves Supreme Court challenging Centre's decision to expand BSF jurisdiction

The Punjab administration branded it an "attack on the federal structure of the federal structure nation" and an infringement on states' constitutional jurisdiction.

Punjab filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the Centre's decision to expand the Boundary Security Force's jurisdiction in three states from 15 km to 50 km from the international border. The Punjab administration, which was the first to criticise the Centre's decision to give the BSF new powers in the state and Assam and Bengal, branded it an "attack on the federal structure of the federal structure nation" and an infringement on states' constitutional jurisdiction. The action by the central government has been challenged under Article 131 of the Constitution.

The Punjab administration stated that the Centre's decision would apply to 80% of districts adjoining Pakistan. In contrast, the right to maintain law and order and the police is included on the 'state list' in the Constitution. It said that this authority had been granted to the state government, but the states' jurisdiction has been infringed upon with this notification.

The initial action also claimed that the Centre failed to communicate with the state government before issuing its October 11 directive. The Centre has been summoned to tell its side of the tale; the Supreme Court registrar sent a notice to the Attorney-General for a response. The Centre has been given 28 days to respond, following which the case will be scheduled for the hearing.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, state Congress chairman, congratulated Punjab and its legal team, saying that the struggle to preserve the values enshrined in the Constitution to preserve the federal system and state autonomy had begun. Earlier, Sidhu questioned the Centre's decision to expand BSF authority, claiming that the government is undermining the country's federal framework by establishing a "state inside a state."

Previously, the BSF's authority was a 15-kilometre band along the border. The BSF officers have the same arrest, search, and seizure powers as police officers in the areas within their control.