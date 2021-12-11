  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab government moves Supreme Court challenging Centre's decision to expand BSF jurisdiction

    The Punjab administration branded it an "attack on the federal structure of the federal structure nation" and an infringement on states' constitutional jurisdiction.
     

    Punjab government moves Supreme Court challenging Centre decision to expand BSF jurisdiction gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 8:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Punjab filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the Centre's decision to expand the Boundary Security Force's jurisdiction in three states from 15 km to 50 km from the international border. The Punjab administration, which was the first to criticise the Centre's decision to give the BSF new powers in the state and Assam and Bengal, branded it an "attack on the federal structure of the federal structure nation" and an infringement on states' constitutional jurisdiction. The action by the central government has been challenged under Article 131 of the Constitution.

    The Punjab administration stated that the Centre's decision would apply to 80% of districts adjoining Pakistan. In contrast, the right to maintain law and order and the police is included on the 'state list' in the Constitution. It said that this authority had been granted to the state government, but the states' jurisdiction has been infringed upon with this notification.

    Also Read | Punjab Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre’s BSF jurisdiction order

    The initial action also claimed that the Centre failed to communicate with the state government before issuing its October 11 directive. The Centre has been summoned to tell its side of the tale; the Supreme Court registrar sent a notice to the Attorney-General for a response. The Centre has been given 28 days to respond, following which the case will be scheduled for the hearing.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu, state Congress chairman, congratulated Punjab and its legal team, saying that the struggle to preserve the values enshrined in the Constitution to preserve the federal system and state autonomy had begun. Earlier, Sidhu questioned the Centre's decision to expand BSF authority, claiming that the government is undermining the country's federal framework by establishing a "state inside a state."

    Previously, the BSF's authority was a 15-kilometre band along the border. The BSF officers have the same arrest, search, and seizure powers as police officers in the areas within their control.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: SAD announces one of 2 deputy Chief Ministers to be from BSP if SAD-BSP enter alliance-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: SAD announces one of 2 deputy Chief Ministers to be from BSP if SAD-BSP enter alliance

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan-dnm

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan

    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end-dnm

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end

    Recent Stories

    India tests helicopter-launched anti-tank missile at Pokhran gcw

    India tests helicopter-launched anti-tank missile at Pokhran

    Lone CDS Bipin Rawat crash survivors father on son health says Varun is a fighter will come out victorious gcw

    'Varun is a fighter, will come out victorious': Lone CDS Bipin Rawat crash survivor's father on son's health

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same SCJ

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same

    Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of taking credit for Saryu Nahar project says three fourth work done during SP govt gcw

    '3/4th work done during SP govt': Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of taking credit for Saryu Nahar project

    Thailand Upset employee blows up oil warehouse because she was angry with her boss gcw

    Thailand: Upset employee blows up oil warehouse because she was 'angry' with her boss

    Recent Videos

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Video Icon
    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon