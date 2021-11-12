Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of 10 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. All 10 are sitting legislators who have been fielded from their present seats. The party today announced the candidature of Jai Kishan Roudi from Garhshankar, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo and Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon seats among 7 other sitting MLAs.

Congress in 2017 Assembly polls won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

According to the list released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema has been fielded from Dirba assembly constituency, whereas his deputy Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. Jai Kishan Rori has been named from Garhshankar, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

In 2017 Assembly elections, the AAP had won 20 seats, but its effective strength has now depleted to 11, with five MLAs, including Khaira, joining the Congress. While HS Phoolka has quit politics, Kanwar Sandhu is under suspension. The remaining two, Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa, have been in and out of the party and their candidature has not been announced. Baldev Singh was disqualified from the state Assembly last week.