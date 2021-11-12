  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates

    In 2017 Assembly polls, am Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.
     

    Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 3:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of 10 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. All 10 are sitting legislators who have been fielded from their present seats. The party today announced the candidature of Jai Kishan Roudi from Garhshankar, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo and Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon seats among 7 other sitting MLAs.

    Congress in 2017 Assembly polls won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

    Also read: UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    According to the list released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema has been fielded from Dirba assembly constituency, whereas his deputy Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. Jai Kishan Rori has been named from Garhshankar, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan. 

    In 2017 Assembly elections, the AAP had won 20 seats, but its effective strength has now depleted to 11, with five MLAs, including Khaira, joining the Congress. While HS Phoolka has quit politics, Kanwar Sandhu is under suspension. The remaining two, Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa, have been in and out of the party and their candidature has not been announced. Baldev Singh was disqualified from the state Assembly last week.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case: Court extends Anil Deshmukh's ED custody till November 15-dnm

    Money laundering case: Court extends Anil Deshmukh’s ED custody till November 15

    Video Icon
    Digital transactions in India jumped 19 times in last 7 years, says PM Modi launching RBI schemes-dnm

    Digital transactions in India jumped 19 times in last 7 years, says PM Modi launching RBI schemes

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Nov 15 on request of Uttar Pradesh govt-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Nov 15 on request of Uttar Pradesh govt

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'highly efficacious' with 77.8% efficacy against all COVID variants-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ‘highly efficacious’ with 77.8% efficacy against all COVID variants

    Video Icon
    Kashmir 3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

    3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Paris Hilton is now Mrs Carter Reum; bride wears Oscar de la Renta gown RCB

    FIRST LOOK OUT: Paris Hilton is now Mrs Carter Reum; bride wears Oscar de la Renta gown

    Video Icon
    Did you know Iran Hormuz Island adds soil to their food Heres why gcw

    Did you know Iran's Hormuz Island people add soil to their food? Here's why

    Video Icon
    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning-dnm

    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning

    Video Icon
    Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor doing in Dubai; Check out their HOT BIKINI pictures RCB

    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor doing in Dubai; Check out their HOT BIKINI pictures

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Noida worst polluted cities as Delhi-NCR engulfed under smog layer gcw

    Ghaziabad, Noida worst polluted cities as Delhi-NCR engulfed under smog layer

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon