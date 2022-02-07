Congress leader Sunil Jakhar Exclusive: 'My political career could have been rewarded in a better way'

Senior Congress leader and prominent Punjab leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar dropped a political bombshell when he announced that he was quitting active electoral politics. Asianet Newsable spoke to Jakhar at length a couple of days before he made this decision.

Senior Congress leader and prominent Punjab leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar dropped a political bombshell when he announced that he was quitting active electoral politics. The announcement came on the day Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate. There is speculation that Jakhar's decision could be because he felt sidelined within the party. Asianet Newsable's Yacoob spoke to Jakhar at length a couple of days before he made this decision. During the interview, Jakhar dropped subtle hints that he was not on board with specific choices made within the party. Read on

How confident is the Punjab Congress of repeating the 2017 success script?

Congress is going to the polls with the confidence of what we have done in the last five years and what we stand for. Today, the people have seen manipulation of these people (BJP, AAP and Akali Dal), which they indulge in. People are very much aware of what is happening in Punjab and today's political scenario. People see it through the ' charade' despite all those false promises rolled out every day (by the Opposition). I think they will put their confidence again in the Congress government to finish all the good work that was started to a large extent. There is still a lot to be done, and I think people will repose their faith in Congress again.

What will be the party's agenda, and how is the response from the campaign?

Our agenda is very simple; it is the development of Punjab, the future of Punjab. In the last ten years of the Akali Dal and BJP regime, they totally dismantled the economy. They mortgaged Punjab's economy and its future. There are two sentimental issues.

One is related to agriculture, which is the 'culture' of the people here -- their lifeline and way of life -- has been led down by Akalis. They were very much part and parcel signatories of the 'black laws' which we call 'kaale kanoon', which the BJP had brought in. Their minister was there as a coalition partner. They now claim that they were not part of it and resigned. But they resigned only after it became untenable to even step out of their house. They have backstabbed the farming community.

And the other issue is religious, where Akalis are seen as the ones who connived with the people who indulged in insulting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. There is the drug issue, the shadow of which looms large over their top senior leadership. They won't be able to run away from it for a long time. These issues are closer to the heart of Punjabis. I think they have been rejected outright.

Similarly, in the case of AAP, which is now asking people for a chance, they may have forgotten, but people of Punjab have not forgotten that they have been given two chances already. One was when four of their MP candidates got elected from Punjab. Out of the four, three resigned from the party. And again, in 2017, they became the single largest opposition party and also got the leader of the Opposition's role. Around 20 odd MLAs (defected) and Kejriwal 'sahab' himself does not know how many of them are with him and how many have left. I think at least 13 of their MLAs have changed parties. So when they could contain their own house, how are they going to keep Punjab together. I think the only option in which the people of Punjab will put their faith in, is Congress.

How would you rate the Punjab government's performance, especially after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as chief minister?

I think he has done very well, given the short time he has had. I believe he has gone with the issues which are hurting. There was a faulty power purchase made during the time of the Akali government for their financial gains at the cost of the Punjab economy. It was the most expensive power purchase agreement signed after -- if you recall, during (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's time -- the Dhabhol project.

The three power plants set up are draining the Punjab economy; they are like a white elephant they (Akali Dal) left on Punjab. The people of Punjab have not forgotten. One of the most expensive domestic power was being distributed in Punjab. Our government has reduced the power rate by Rs 3 per unit. At the same time, I think the kind of steps taken in three and half months has left an impression. It is not just a matter of three or four months now; in the last four-and-a-half years, when Captain Amarinder Singh was in command as the Chief Minister, the development work was amazing even then.

Thanks to the legacy of the Rs 31,000 crore foodgrains scam which they (Akali Dal) have left, the people of Punjab will be paying for the next 20 years. I would say that this is a scam of monumental proportions for their 10-year regime. The shortage in the foodgrains purchased and the payment made to FCI (Food Corporation of India) came close to Rs 31,000 crore. A day before the assembly elections results in 2017, Akali Dal's finance and food ministers went to the central government and agreed to pay that money. The money was not coming out of their pocket. Since they agreed to pay, the people of Punjab are paying it. They entered into an agreement with the Government of India that they will be paying this amount of Rs 31,000 crore for over 20 years at a phenomenal rate of 11 per cent (interest) which comes to Rs 70,000 crore rupees. Punjab is still paying. The Congress government is paying Rs 3,100 crores every year.

So how can people forget? These are the issues that Congress has highlighted. And despite all that, Congress has done so much work and brought the economy back on track. We have put this money to proper use, and people realize it.

The party seems to be facing a challenging task in ticket distribution in many assembly segments. There has been discontent within the party over the issue. What is your take?

This happens every time and at every party. That's because there are too many claimants and too few seats, which is the problem. The problem in Congress is of plenty, having won a two-thirds majority -- that is 80 out of 117 seats. Obviously, there will be more demand as everybody wants to be a part of it. We are dealing with it; the situation has to be corrected.

In the Congress Working Committee meeting, I had proposed to (interim party president) Sonia Gandhi that we should do the screening before the elections. It gives us time to take hard decisions, gives us time to prepare the ground and put people under notice who are not performing rather than taking a decision at the eleventh hour. People are a bit sentimental, hurt for being let down. But I think, given the time, the Congress party will bring them back on board again.

It is said that Congress is often left in a confusing situation about Navjot Singh Sidhu. While he termed the Enforcement Directorate raids as political, he refused to give clean chit to CM Channi's nephew's role in alleged illegal mining.

Nobody needs a clean chit because the credibility of not just ED but most of the central government's institutions has been eroded, and the timing (of IT raids on CM Channi's nephew) itself raises too many questions than answers. The timing itself is wrong, and it has become a standard operating procedure with the BJP government at the helm of affairs in Delhi. Every time there is an election, the opposition party leaders are targeted, and raids are conducted. So I don't need anybody who needs a clean chit from within the party or outside. These are issues that people are very well aware of.

He (Sidhu) has a different opinion and is very vocal about it. And I think he is still trying to get into the groove with how the Congress party functions. He has been given a responsible position. He realizes that whatever decision the high command takes with regard to the chief ministerial candidate, he will stand by it. The message is clear to him that there is collective decision-making with the high command having the final word. They will take a final call, observe everything, and decide accordingly.

Will former CM Captain Amarinder Singh joining hands with BJP have any impact?

His own candidates -- from Punjab Congress or whatever the party's name is -- are not fighting under him. They are fighting under BJP's symbol because nobody knows his party's symbol. It shows how much credibility or party following it has among the people of Punjab. So I think his party or the party he is joining hands with in Punjab will have many consequences.

Will the agitation by farmers against central farm laws benefit the Congress in Punjab? The farmers also are contesting the election. Will that have any impact on Congress votes?

Personally, I think they are fighting this election without being prepared for it, and it is kind of a half-baked dish they are coming with. It will not do much good, and I think it will do more harm to their cause. This agitation was not centred around factions. There were some 32 unions, and they all were together. Now they seem fractured as some have gone against this idea of contesting elections, and some have entered. They could not register a party, and again there are sub-factions. They should have decided a bit earlier (to contest elections), prepared and taken everybody on board. That's is my view.

As far as the impact is concerned, I do not even know whether they have still been recognized or whether they are going to fight under the borrowed name of some party that is already registered.

And as far as the agitation is concerned, it was their strength, unity and the kind of support they got from all sections across the country -- that was their strength. Only on that basis could they bring down the arrogant central government to their knees. But their (BJPs) intent remains the same (to bring back contentious laws). With the kind of fragmentation among farmers and their unity, I think they (central government) will take advantage.

The PM's security lapse became a national headline, and your government was accused of deliberately compromising his security...

I think the Supreme Court has already taken cognizance of the issue and ordered an inquiry. The central government itself has instituted a panel to look into it. I would say there was a lapse on everybody's part. Allowing the Prime Minister to go by road to the venue for such a long-distance, knowing very well that agitations were happening, was not a wise move. They should have been fully prepared.

Whether it was a lapse on the part of the central government, Punjab government or a collective lapse of central agencies or state intelligence of Punjab, I would term it as 'unfortunate'. In a democracy, a PM of the country could not be ensured a safe passage to the venue he wanted to visit and that in itself (is a matter of deep concern)... and I was the first one who said no exception to this. Safe passage should have been ensured, and those accountable for it should be held and brought to public notice.

Your name was also floated for the Chief Minister's post after Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to step down. Still, senior leader Ambika Soni reportedly said that only a 'pagdidhari' could be on the post...

It was not the case. Maybe it was her personal motive. Definitely, this cannot be attributed to Congress ideology -- looking at or creating a religious bogey. Congress is the most secular party in the country, and Punjab is the most secular state. And I can vouch for it from my having interaction with Rahul Gandhi over the last 12 years. I find him as the most secular leader in the country. It is not his view or the party's view. It may be her personal view and that of her handful of acolytes here in Punjab.

The very foundation of Sikhism is based on universal brotherhood, which says 'everybody is one'. She has not stopped or stabbed me. She has ended up stabbing 'Punjabiyat' -- the very concept of Punjabiyat of Sikhism has been undermined.

The highest temporal seat of Sikhism is Sri Akal Takt Sahib, and its head Gyani Harpreet Singh Ji, has said the Hindu-Sikh issue does not exist in Punjab. Punjab does not care about a person's religious background. We just need 'Accha Aadmi' (a good man) who has Punjab in his heart. There are no criteria (for electing a person to CM or some big post) of Hindu or Sikh in Punjab at least. I do not know in what context or what their motive may be. Their own insecurities perhaps, maybe to cover up their own shortcomings.

I can vouch that Punjab has never made me feel like a second-class citizen. Every citizen of Punjab is a first-class citizen. I don't know where this statement came from, but it has done a great disservice to the party and the amity in Punjab.

There were reports that you enjoyed the support of 42 MLAs after Captain Amarinder stepped down. Still, you were not made CM?

There are two things. When the voting took place in September -- when they (high command) wanted to check the opinion of MLAs -- yes, 42 MLAs opted for me. It does not matter whether I was not selected or that opinion was not honoured. For me, it was a great honour. I was not even an MLA when this voting took place, nor was I contesting this time. Still, 42 MLAs decided to put their faith in me, which is a big honour. My political career could have been rewarded in a better way. The Congress leaders have put their faith in me. The decision was taken because Congress is the national party.

At first, there was no need to take the opinion of MLAs. All the MLAs passed a unanimous resolution when the CLP meeting took place. They had said that whatever the high command decides, they will abide by it. I don't know what came over, and the party decided to take the opinion. I got 42 (votes), Channi got only two votes, Sidhu got six votes, Capt Amarinder Singh's wife Maharani Praneet Kaur got 12 votes, and another MLA, Randhawa, who got 16 votes -- the second-highest after me. But Rahul Gandhi decided on national interest.

I think it was a very good political decision on his part. There is a saying, putting your money where the mouth is. He showed his courage of conviction. Other people talk about empowering Scheduled Castes, but he did it. He selected a person from a not so well-off background and the Scheduled Caste community and made him the CM.

I have no grudges about this. I think that should have been done in the first place -- why take a public opinion. His decision to appoint a Scheduled Caste person as chief minister of Punjab has broken a glass ceiling. I would credit this as a historic decision that he has taken in his entire political career. People should talk about this decision rather than the 'Hindu-Sikh' binary matrix that has been brought in. Using this Hindu-Sikh binary, these so-called high command leadership working as an advisor to the Congress party and a few handfuls of people in Punjab have ended up 'othering' whole communities, which is not done.

And with regard to the survey (on Twitter) being done now, there is no need for it. The decision has been made. Channi was made the chief minister, and Rahul must have gone through the pros and cons before making this decision. What is the need to have a relook into it? I do not think four months is good enough to prove it. Still, he (Channi) has done well, seriously. You cannot change the horses in the middle of the battle. Raising these questions and doing the survey undermines the authority of the incumbent chief minister. This is what I think.

I think it should have been avoided (voting and the survey) in the first place since the decision has been made (for making Channi as CM). There is no other way, and there is no other option, and he should be given a chance to prove himself. Again it is the high command's prerogative.

Young faces and Rahul Gandhi's loyalists like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada have left the party. More recently, RPN Singh quit and blamed the party as weak. What is your view on this?

It is a very tough battle, and you have to be very hard. I see a common denominator in all these leaders who have deserted the party and backtracked on Rahul's leadership -- they are impatient. They want to become whatever they want to become quickly, whereas political life doesn't go that way. It is a tough time, and they should have battled it out.

All these people were brought to the forefront only because of Rahul Gandhi. Maybe it was not worth it for him to get these people into the upper ranks and let the old guard call the shots, and they forget that. If they are in the limelight, it is because of him (Rahul). High command has now taken note of it and doing whatever it can. Channi is comparatively young; Captain (Amarinder) was already nearing 80. He has brought in a new face. I think a change is coming, but it does not happen overnight.

There were reports of Congress MPs revolting against Rahul Gandhi. Some did not even attend the virtual campaign launch event or join him at the langar...

The MPs were not invited for the langar. Only the nominees were. Because of Covid, all were not invited. It was the function to address the virtual rally, and I don't think it was a normal rally where everyone is supposed to gather and attend. There is no such revolt. Too much should not be read about them not being present. Even though I was not there and didn't have to prove my loyalty to anybody, I am with Congress. I am here because of the Congress.

