    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-minister Joginder Singh Mann quits Congress, in talks with AAP

    Former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann has resigned from Congress and as Chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Snapping his 50-year-old ties with Congress, a noted Schedule Caste (SC) face of the party in Punjab's Phagwara and former minister, Joginder Singh Mann, on Friday resigned from the Congress and as chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation.

    He is nephew of late union minister Buta Singh and was given Cabinet rank recently. He has resigned on the ground that Punjab government has not taken any action against those guilty of post matric scholarship scam.

    In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the three-time MLA, who was a minister in the Cabinets of Beant Singh, HS Brar, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Captain Amarinder Singh, said, “I had a dream that when I will die the Congress tri-colour will be wrapped around my body but with Congress patronising guilty of post matric scholarship scheme my conscience doesn’t allow me to stay here”.

    He said opportunist leaders had joined the party for the sake of their vested interests and the party had drifted from its core values. He said that for the past few months he was having sleepless nights as millions of SC students had not got scholarships.

    He said residents of Phagwara had to travel 40 kilometres to Kapurthala to get their administrative works done so he had been repeatedly flagging the issue of according the district status to Phagwara but to no avail.

    While he has not revealed his future plans, he may likely join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as his talks with the party are ongoing.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
