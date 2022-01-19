Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

Notably, Sidhu has been pushing for an announcement of the chief ministerial face in Punjab polls and obliquely positioning himself for the position.

The Congress party will not be announcing its chief ministerial face and will fight polls under collective leadership, state Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary claimed that Congress will win more seats than it had secured in the 2017 Assembly elections.

“The party takes every issue raised by Sidhu seriously. The party has decided for the time being that Congress will contest the elections in Punjab under the collective leadership. At present, Charanjit Singh Channi is the Chief Minister of the Congress Party and as the Chief Minister, he will participate in the election campaign across Punjab.”

“Congress has three prominent faces in Punjab such as Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar. In 111 days, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has taken historic decisions focused on public welfare. So, Congress is going to win more seats in 2022 than in 2017,” added Choudhary.

The screening committee, constituted under All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ajay Maken for the selection of candidates, held a meeting in the national capital on January 12 which was attended by Jakhar, Maken and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Notably, Sidhu has been pushing for an announcement of the chief ministerial face in Punjab polls and obliquely positioning himself for the position.

Refuting any difference of opinion between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Chaudhary said “all is well” inside the party.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.