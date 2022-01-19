Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain

The NCP party offered Congress to contest for the Goa polls jointly, but in vain, they neither said 'yes or no.'

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said an offer to the Congress to run together in the upcoming Goa Assembly election was rejected. On Wednesday, NCP party leader Praful Patel said that the NCP party chief Sharad Pawar would tie-up with Shiv Sena for the polls and field candidates from most seats. Patel confirmed on Thursday, the first list of candidates will be released soon.

According to media reports, Praful Patel said the NCP party offered Congress to contest for the Goa polls jointly, but in vain, they neither said 'yes or no'. He added that Shiv Sena and NCP would run the Goa polls together, not on all 40 seats, but a considerable number. The first list will be announced tomorrow with the other list.

However, sources revealed both parties, Shiv Sena and NCP, made unreasonable demands, due to which the talks failed. Congress is only in alliance with Goa Forward Party.

Shiv Sean leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the parties would contest on '10-12 seats' out of the 40. He further added that there is a lot of confusion on the ground in Goa. Many parties are part of the election BJP, Congress, TMC, AAP, and in this turmoil, both the parties (NCP-Shiv Sena) won't get a chance to form a government. However, the alliance will have an opportunity to secure a good seat that could recreate a significant role to form a like-minded government.

The Shiv Sena, National Congress Party, and Congress in the alliance are ruling the Maharashtra state with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the helm. Congress has already announced its candidates for most seats in Goa. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party have also released their candidate's list putting the speculation to rest about a grand opposition alliance to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Goa assembly elections are slated in a single phase on February 14, and the results will be out on March 10.