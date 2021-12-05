  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puducherry government makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all, to penalise violators amid Omicron scare

    The government has invoked the provisions of the Puducherry Public Health Act 1973 to implement compulsory vaccination.

    Puducherry government makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all, to penalise violators amid Omicron scare-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Puducherry, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 4:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Puducherry government has announced compulsory vaccination with immediate effect amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to an official order by the Union Territory. The order also states that those skipping it would face penal action under law so that the government can achieve cent per cent coverage.

    “In exercise of the powers vested as per section 6 and as per the provision of section 54(1) of the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, the undersigned enforces compulsory vaccination for Covid-19 in Puducherry UT with immediate effect. Those violating this will be liable for penal action, as per the provisions of the law,” the order from the Director of Health stated.

    The government has invoked the provisions of the Puducherry Public Health Act 1973 to implement compulsory vaccination.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population

    The official said there is a provision in the public health act which states that in a pandemic situation, certain aggressive measures are required to be taken. Earlier the government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent per cent vaccination coverage. She visited a special camp in Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said.

    Earlier this week, former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna

    Over 50 pc of India adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus gcw

    'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze-dnm

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi-dnm

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna

    DMRC announces plans to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites gcw

    DMRC announces plans to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to An Se-young (WATCH)-ayh

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to An Se-young (WATCH)

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis felt like engulfed by dark cloud gcw

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis, says felt like 'engulfed by dark cloud of anguish'

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population gcw

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon