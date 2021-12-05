Puducherry government makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all, to penalise violators amid Omicron scare

The government has invoked the provisions of the Puducherry Public Health Act 1973 to implement compulsory vaccination.

The Puducherry government has announced compulsory vaccination with immediate effect amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to an official order by the Union Territory. The order also states that those skipping it would face penal action under law so that the government can achieve cent per cent coverage.

“In exercise of the powers vested as per section 6 and as per the provision of section 54(1) of the Puducherry Public Health Act, 1973, the undersigned enforces compulsory vaccination for Covid-19 in Puducherry UT with immediate effect. Those violating this will be liable for penal action, as per the provisions of the law,” the order from the Director of Health stated.

The official said there is a provision in the public health act which states that in a pandemic situation, certain aggressive measures are required to be taken. Earlier the government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent per cent vaccination coverage. She visited a special camp in Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said.

Earlier this week, former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.