Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population

According to official, 53,86,393 eligible people have received the second dosage. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve 100% first dose immunisation of the adult population by the end of August.

The COVID-19 immunisation push is moving rapidly across the country, with new milestones being reached daily. Himachal Pradesh has also made history by being the first state to fully vaccinate its entire target population. According to an official, Himachal Pradesh is the first state to vaccinate its adult population against COVID-19 fully.

On Sunday, he added, a special ceremony honouring COVID-19 troops will be place at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. The occasion will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during which COVID-19 personnel will be awarded awards recognising their vital contribution in vaccinating civilians, he added. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and the state's Health Minister will also be present as per reports.

Meanwhile, the state BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap claimed in a separate statement a few days ago that Nadda will also launch an outpatient department at AIIMS during his visit. The event will take place three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the state's vaccine delivery efforts on September 6.

Moreover, over half of the adult population in India is now fully immunised against COVID-19. The announcement comes as the country prepares for the newly found Omicron variant and requests booster dosages. India hit the one billion vaccination threshold in mid-October this year, having begun the immunisation campaign in January.

According to figures issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, 127.66 crore vaccination doses have been distributed thus far. According to the CoWIN dashboard, more over 47.59 crore individuals have been fully vaccinated with two doses as of 10:30 a.m. For the sixth time in the country's history, India administered one crore COVID-19 vaccines within 24 hours on Saturday.