  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population

    According to official, 53,86,393 eligible people have received the second dosage. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve 100% first dose immunisation of the adult population by the end of August.
     

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Himachal Pradesh, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The COVID-19 immunisation push is moving rapidly across the country, with new milestones being reached daily. Himachal Pradesh has also made history by being the first state to fully vaccinate its entire target population. According to an official, Himachal Pradesh is the first state to vaccinate its adult population against COVID-19 fully.
    According to official, 53,86,393 eligible people have received the second dosage. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve 100% first dose immunisation of the adult population by the end of August.

    On Sunday, he added, a special ceremony honouring COVID-19 troops will be place at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. The occasion will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during which COVID-19 personnel will be awarded awards recognising their vital contribution in vaccinating civilians, he added. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and the state's Health Minister will also be present as per reports.

    Meanwhile, the state BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap claimed in a separate statement a few days ago that Nadda will also launch an outpatient department at AIIMS during his visit. The event will take place three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the state's vaccine delivery efforts on September 6.

    Also Read | 'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

    Moreover, over half of the adult population in India is now fully immunised against COVID-19. The announcement comes as the country prepares for the newly found Omicron variant and requests booster dosages. India hit the one billion vaccination threshold in mid-October this year, having begun the immunisation campaign in January.

    According to figures issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, 127.66 crore vaccination doses have been distributed thus far. According to the CoWIN dashboard, more over 47.59 crore individuals have been fully vaccinated with two doses as of 10:30 a.m. For the sixth time in the country's history, India administered one crore COVID-19 vaccines within 24 hours on Saturday.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster gcw

    Omicron in India: Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster

    Over 50 pc of India adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus gcw

    'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze-dnm

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi-dnm

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    Here what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie RCB

    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie

    Omicron in India Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster gcw

    Omicron in India: Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster

    Over 50 pc of India adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus gcw

    'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze-dnm

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon