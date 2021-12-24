Popular South Delhi restaurant Diablo sealed for violating COVID norms, FIR registered

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the rising coronavirus cases had asked district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Amid rising Covid cases in the national capital, a popular restaurant Diablo in Mehrauli, south Delhi has been sealed on Friday for allegedly flouting Delhi Disaster Management Authority or DDMA's guidelines.

As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of latest DDMA orders for prohibiting large gatherings, a flying squad team went for a surprise inspection at Diablo restaurant in Mehrauli, District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani said. There were around 600 people at the restaurant around 10:45 pm on Thursday. The restaurant had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid protocols, she said as quoted by PTI.

“Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of Covid,” Jivani said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said an FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly brought into effect by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the IPC has been registered against Diablo restaurant at Mehrauli police station in Delhi, PTI reported.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.