    Omicron cases surge: Restrictions that states have imposed

    In response to mounting worry over the novel coronavirus variant Omicron, here is a state-wise list of restriction imposed.

    Omicron cases surge Restrictions that states have imposed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 12:53 PM IST
    In response to mounting worry over the novel coronavirus variant Omicron, Uttar Pradesh became the latest state to implement a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on December 25 as a preventative measure, and residents were instructed to adhere to COVID regulations closely. The state further said that not more than 200 people would be allowed to be part of the weddings.

    Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday. It went into effect on Thursday night. However, no cases of Omicron have been documented so yet. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that, given the fast spread of the Omicron virus throughout the world, now is the moment for everyone to be on high alert. The Centre has also established suggestions for social separation, the use of face masks, and avoiding crowded settings.

    In light of the recent spike in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve parties and gatherings in the national capital on Wednesday. It said that all officials should ensure no cultural event, gathering, or congregation in NCT of Delhi for celebrating Christmas or New Year.

    Maharashtra published guidelines on Thursday prohibiting large-scale Christmas celebrations. The recommendations require basic Christmas festivities that adhere to Covid-19 regulations and advise residents to minimise crowding inside and outside religious buildings. The guidelines state that churches can only allow up to 50% of their capacity for the midnight mass on December 24-25, with sanitisation facilities deemed necessary. According to the standards, face masks must be given, and physical distance must be maintained. Moreover, further restrictions and detailed guidelines will be announced on Friday.

    Of response to an increase in Omicron cases in the state, the Karnataka administration has issued limitations on public New Year's Eve celebrations. The limits, issued by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will be in effect from December 30 to January 2. He said mass gatherings at any location across the state for New Year's celebrations has been prohibited. He further noted with no special events, seating capacity at bars and restaurants has been limited to 50 per cent.

    In a statement to all states and UTs on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that the Omicron variety was three times more contagious than the Delta strain that caused the catastrophic second wave. In preparation for a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases, the centre urged states and UTs to reactivate Covid "war rooms" to better organise and coordinate testing, tracking, and containment tactics.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 12:53 PM IST
