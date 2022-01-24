PM Modi urges support for ‘Vocal for Local’ during interaction with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients

Noting that the youth of the country are at the center of all policies being framed by the government presently, he said, “Today we feel proud, when we see that the youth of India are innovating and taking the country forward.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed support for the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and said the youth is at the center of all policies being framed by government recipients, during an interaction with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees.

PM Modi also talked about the unveiling of the hologram statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, saying the “biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is of duty and of nation first, and you have to proceed on your path of duty for the country.”

The Bal Puraskar recipients were awarded certificates digitally by the Prime Minister using block chain technology.

Calling for support for the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, PM Modi asked the awardees to list products at their home which are of foreign origin.

"Today we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians and when we see the youth of India raising their laurels in the world of startups," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said children have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination programme as well while lauding children over their participation in the Covid vaccination programme.

“More than 40 million children have received the coronavirus vaccine since January 3,” he said.

PM Modi also called these children an inspiration for the whole society.

PM Modi while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients said, “You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country.”

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields— innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.