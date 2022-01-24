  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra schools reopen for classes 1-12, parents’ consent must amid COVID cases surge

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a set of guidelines for reopening schools from January 24.
     

    Maharashtra schools reopen for classes 1-12, parents consent must amid COVID cases surge-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 8:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amidst the prevailing scenario of Covid-19, Maharashtra schools reopened once again on Monday with Covid-19 protocols in place. However, students attending offline classes must have a 'Consent letter' from their parents.

    Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made the announcement last week and said parents’ consent will be important for attendance. The minister also said that local authorities have been empowered to assess the Covid situation and take the decision regarding safe reopening of schools.

    The announcement was made by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray where he announced the plan to reopen schools for all classes 1 to 12.

    Meanwhile, preschools across Mumbai welcomed their students to in-person learning on Monday, 22 months since the pandemic moved classes online.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a set of guidelines for reopening schools from January 24. In the circular signed by BMC education officer, Rajesh Kankal, the civic body said that parents who will be sending their children to school will have to submit a written consent letter to the school authorities. The guidelines also said that besides offline classes, online classes will also continue as per routine.

    To ensure health and safety of students, schools will ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and SOPs. Students and teachers will wear masks at all times and only one student will sit on a bench. Vaccination drives for older students to be ramped up.

    Furthermore, the BMC said that all the eligible students should be inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines at the earliest by arranging vaccination camps within the premises of their schools. The BMC administration has also ordered that teaching and non-teaching staff appointed for verification of Covid vaccination certificates at railway stations and other BMC offices should be asked to report back to their schools at the earliest.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate gcw

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate

    India R value reduces to 1 dot 57 current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6 suggests IIT analysis gcw

    India's R-value reduces to 1.57, current COVID wave likely to peak by February 6, suggests IIT analysis

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID19 gcw

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

    China PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC

    China's PLA tracks down Indian who accidentally crossed LAC

    Republic Day: Govt Sources Abide with Me has colonial past Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has far wider connect

    'Abide with Me' has colonial past, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' has far wider connect: Govt Sources

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut shares Allu Arjun, Yash's pictures also gives an advice RCB

    Kangana Ranaut shares Allu Arjun, Yash's pictures, also gives an advice, ‘to avoid Bollywood people’; read on

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Quinton de Kocks temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's temperament to Indian middle-order woes - Analysing the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22 Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli-ayh

    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Proteas pull off a thriller by 4 runs for 3-0 clean sweep, netizens left delighted

    Delhi records 9197 new COVID cases Mumbai logs 2550 both cities witness a dip gcw

    Delhi records 9,197 new COVID cases, Mumbai logs 2,550; both cities witness a dip

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon