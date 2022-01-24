Maharashtra schools reopen for classes 1-12, parents’ consent must amid COVID cases surge

Amidst the prevailing scenario of Covid-19, Maharashtra schools reopened once again on Monday with Covid-19 protocols in place. However, students attending offline classes must have a 'Consent letter' from their parents.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made the announcement last week and said parents’ consent will be important for attendance. The minister also said that local authorities have been empowered to assess the Covid situation and take the decision regarding safe reopening of schools.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray where he announced the plan to reopen schools for all classes 1 to 12.

Meanwhile, preschools across Mumbai welcomed their students to in-person learning on Monday, 22 months since the pandemic moved classes online.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a set of guidelines for reopening schools from January 24. In the circular signed by BMC education officer, Rajesh Kankal, the civic body said that parents who will be sending their children to school will have to submit a written consent letter to the school authorities. The guidelines also said that besides offline classes, online classes will also continue as per routine.

To ensure health and safety of students, schools will ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and SOPs. Students and teachers will wear masks at all times and only one student will sit on a bench. Vaccination drives for older students to be ramped up.

Furthermore, the BMC said that all the eligible students should be inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines at the earliest by arranging vaccination camps within the premises of their schools. The BMC administration has also ordered that teaching and non-teaching staff appointed for verification of Covid vaccination certificates at railway stations and other BMC offices should be asked to report back to their schools at the earliest.