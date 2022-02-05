  • Facebook
    PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad, says 'it will inspire youngsters'

    According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 7:15 PM IST
    Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 216-feet ‘Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad's Shamshabad on Saturday.

    “It is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram,” the PMO had earlier said in a release.

    During the programme, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya was also showcased. The Prime Minister also visited the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

    Also read: Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

    The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, the official statement said.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. He also launched a commemorative stamp issued on the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the ICRISAT in Hyderabad.

    With this, the Prime Minister kickstarted the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru.

    Speaking at the launch event, PM Modi lauded ICRISAT saying that it has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable.  “Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's ‘Krishi’ sector,” he added.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
