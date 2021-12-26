  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28

    Being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, the entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 km.

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on December 28 to inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project and also the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), prior to this, PM Modi will also attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at around 11 am.

    Being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, the entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 km.

    “Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction. This completed 9 km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel,” it said.

    Also read: Mann Ki Baat: Collective strength, self-awareness, individual alertness will defeat coronavirus, says PM Modi

    As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. “Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore. It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery,” the PMO added.

    PM Modi will be attending the 54 Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur at around 11 AM. He will be the Chief Guest of the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. During the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

    The PM will launch the blockchain based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday (December 27) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. He will also preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 am.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know-dnm

    Explained: India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know

    Calcutta HC upholds POCSO conviction, says Victim best judge of incident, lays down guidelines-dnm

    Calcutta HC upholds POCSO conviction, says ‘Victim best judge of incident’, lays down guidelines

    Mann Ki Baat: Collective strength, self-awareness, individual alertness will defeat coronavirus, says PM Modi-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: Collective strength, self-awareness, individual alertness will defeat coronavirus, says PM Modi

    Bihar Boiler explosion many killed, seriously injured at noodle-making factory-dnm

    Bihar: Boiler explosion kills at least 6, many seriously injured at noodle-making factory

    Karnataka government bans New Year party, announces night curfew from Dec 28 to Jan 6-ycb

    Karnataka government bans New Year party, announces night curfew from Dec 28 to Jan 6

    Recent Stories

    Explained India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know-dnm

    Explained: India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Joe Root edges close to record of most Test runs in a year, surpasses Graeme Smith-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Root edges close to record of most Test runs in a year, surpasses Graeme Smith

    Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh among the ones to pat condolences-ayh

    Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh among the ones to pay condolences

    Salman Khan father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on RCB

    Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

    Here how Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with war veterans; actor turns Good Samaritan RCB

    Here's how Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with war veterans; actor turns Good Samaritan

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon