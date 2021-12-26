Mann Ki Baat: Collective strength, self-awareness, individual alertness will defeat coronavirus, says PM Modi

PM Modi said India has achieved “unprecedented feat” in its inoculation drive but cautioned against the new variant of the virus.

Addressing the nation in this year’s final episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the power of self-awareness and self-discipline to fight Omicron, the latest variant of the coronavirus.

“We must remember that a new variant of Covid-19 Omicron has knocked on our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important,” PM Modi said in the last edition of the monthly radio programme of this year.

PM Modi said India has achieved “unprecedented feat” in its inoculation drive but cautioned against the new variant of the virus. “This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions. In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against this variant of coronavirus. It is this very collective strength of ours that will defeat Covid; with this very sense of responsibility, we have to enter into 2022,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India's vaccination milestone shows the trust of every Indian in the system and scientists. “This is the strength of the people; it is because of everyone's effort that India could fight the biggest pandemic in 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult moment. If we compare the vaccination figures of the world today with those of India, it feels that the country has handled such an unprecedented task. Crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark is an achievement of each and every Indian.” he added.

The PM’s remarks come a day after he announced that Covid-19 vaccination will start January 3 onwards for children in the 15-18 age group, while healthcare and frontline workers will be administered a booster — or “precaution dose” — from January 10.

During the address, PM Modi also remembered the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel, including Group Captain Varun Singh who died in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the December 8 crash. The Prime Minister talked about the air warrior's inspiring letter to his school weeks after he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra award for displaying exemplary composure and skill.

The PM also acknowledged the growing number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. He said India has become home to high valuation start-ups with more than 70 such firms achieving unicorn status and the funds they pulled in from investors within and outside the country was unimaginable till a few years ago.