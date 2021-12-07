  • Facebook
    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 mega projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today

    The projects include Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited's (HURL) newly constructed fertiliser factory, the AIIMS building, and the ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 9:25 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open three megaprojects in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's hometown of Gorakhpur on Tuesday, including an AIIMS and a huge fertiliser factory. The three major initiatives, which are expected to boost the development of undeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh, also comprise ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre here. UP Chief Minister Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday evening to assess preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the prime minister will lay the groundwork for three big projects valued at over Rs 9,600 crore.

    The projects include Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited's (HURL) newly constructed fertiliser factory, the AIIMS building, and the ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.
    During the fertiliser factory inspection, Adityanath stated that Prime Minister PM Modi's administration has been historic for the expansion of Uttar Pradesh and that the plant's and AIIMS's inauguration programmes should be great. Adityanath arrived at the fertiliser factory at 5 p.m. and directed personnel to ensure the PM's safety and security and the safety and security of the general public.

    According to authorities, the fertiliser factory, worth Rs 8,603 crore, would generate 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of neem-coated urea each year, bringing prosperity to farmers' lives and creating 20,000 direct and indirect job possibilities for youngsters.

    With its world-class health facilities, the Gorakhpur AIIMS, built for Rs 1,011 crore, would help the residents of eastern UP and a large population of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal.
    Similarly, the regional medical research centre worth Rs 36 crore would assist vector-borne illness testing and research, they said, adding that the high-tech lab will reduce the area's reliance on major cities for vector-borne disease testing.

    They claimed that electric buses would also begin operating in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, adding that they had been waiting for their first run since October 28 on the Nausad bus station grounds. On October 5, Chief Minister Adityanath fired off electric buses in Lucknow, and 15 such buses arrived in Gorakhpur on October 28.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 9:26 AM IST
