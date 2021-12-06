  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 8:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    PM Modi on December 7 will inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur and other development projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores.
     

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)-dnm

    In the light of upcoming elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores on Tuesday in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, which also happens to be home turf of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The projects will include the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, the AIIMS Gorakhpur complex, and the new building of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Gorakhpur.
     

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)-dnm

    AIIMS Gorakhpur: The fully functional complex of AIIMS Gorakhpur has been constructed at a cost of over Rs. 1,000 crores, and the foundation stone was laid earlier in 2016. Established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the facilities that are available at AIIMS Gorakhpur include a medical college, 750-bed hospital, AYUSH building, nursing college, hostel accommodation for the UG and PG students, and residential accommodation for all staff. Through this scheme, institutes are being set up all over India to improve the regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary-level healthcare.

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)-dnm

    ICMR in Gorakhpur: He will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre which has been instrumental in tackling the Japanese encephalitis/acute encephalitis syndrome in Gorakhpur. The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in the field of communicable and non-communicable diseases. ICMR will also help in the capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.

    From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)-dnm

    Fertilizer Plant in Gorakhpur: The foundation stone of the plant was laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. After being in disuse for more than 30 years, the fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur has been revived by the government and built at a cost of Rs. 8,000 crores. As per PMOs, the revival of the plant in Gorakhpur is due to PM Modi’s vision of achieving self-sufficiency in the production of urea.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Putin meets Modi: India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power-dnm

    Putin meets Modi: ‘India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power’

    Punjab Election 2022 Amarinder Singh pact with BJP almost finalised talks continue on seat sharing gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's pact with BJP almost finalised, talks continue on seat sharing

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah-dnm

    Nagaland civilians killing: Case of mistaken identity, SIT to complete probe in 30 days, says Amit Shah

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools-ycb

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand-dnm

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

    Recent Stories

    BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers SCJ

    BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers

    Asia Power Index India an underachiever yet 4th strongest country in Asia

    Asia Power Index: India an underachiever yet 4th strongest Asian country

    Vladimir Putin in India: Aurus Senat, the Russian president's limousine

    Vladimir Putin in India: Aurus Senat, the Russian president's limousine

    Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande shares pre-wedding video, netizens remember Sushant Singh Rajput

    Putin meets Modi: India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power-dnm

    Putin meets Modi: ‘India time-tested friend, friendly nation and great power’

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon