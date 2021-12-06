From AIIMS to fertilizer plant: PM Modi to unveil these projects in Gorakhpur on December 7 (Pictures)

PM Modi on December 7 will inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur and other development projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores.



In the light of upcoming elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores on Tuesday in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, which also happens to be home turf of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The projects will include the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, the AIIMS Gorakhpur complex, and the new building of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Gorakhpur.



AIIMS Gorakhpur: The fully functional complex of AIIMS Gorakhpur has been constructed at a cost of over Rs. 1,000 crores, and the foundation stone was laid earlier in 2016. Established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the facilities that are available at AIIMS Gorakhpur include a medical college, 750-bed hospital, AYUSH building, nursing college, hostel accommodation for the UG and PG students, and residential accommodation for all staff. Through this scheme, institutes are being set up all over India to improve the regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary-level healthcare.

ICMR in Gorakhpur: He will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre which has been instrumental in tackling the Japanese encephalitis/acute encephalitis syndrome in Gorakhpur. The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in the field of communicable and non-communicable diseases. ICMR will also help in the capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.