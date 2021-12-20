  • Facebook
    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation

    During their telephonic talk, the two leaders discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements and expressed “mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. 
     

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 7:59 PM IST
    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation and discussed the agreements the two countries signed during the latter’s visit to New Delhi on December 6. 

    President Putin called the Prime Minister and thanked him for the hospitality extended to him.

    During their telephonic talk, the two leaders discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements and expressed “mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. 

    They also discussed the issues of international stability and security, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan. 

    “It was agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in various spheres,” Russian embassy in India said.

    It must be mentioned that the two old-friends have held their first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue on December 6, wherein four defence pacts were signed. 

    Prior to this, India had held such format of the meetings with its QUAD partners —- Australia, Japan and the US.

    Among the agreements the two countries had signed during Putin-Modi bilateral meeting on December 6, include manufacturing of over 6 lakh AK-203 rifles worth over Rs 5,000 crore under a joint venture at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh and military technology cooperation for the next decade from 2021 to 2031.

    Beside, they also signed the Protocol of the 20th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

    During the bilateral and 2+2 meetings, the issues on ongoing situation in Afghanistan, China’s belligerence behaviour along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and Indo-Pacific were also discussed. 

    President Putin and PM Modi congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year holidays.

