    Diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat appointed as India's next envoy to China

    Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of a lingering dispute with China along the border in eastern Ladakh.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 7:04 PM IST
    Well-versed in negotiating with Chinese diplomats, senior Indian diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Monday was appointed as India’s next Ambassador to the People's Republic of China. Rawat will succeed Vikram Misri, who had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.

    Pradeep Kumar Rawat (IFS, 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

    Rawat had served as ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017 to December 2020. He was joint secretary (East Asia) in the MEA when the Doklam border stand-off took place in 2017. He was involved in the negotiations during the early days before he moved to Indonesia as ambassador. A PTI report said he is fluent in Mandarin.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 7:04 PM IST
