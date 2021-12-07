  • Facebook
    'Change yourself or...': PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session

    The Prime Minister, who has often counselled his party's MPs and ministers to be disciplined, punctual, and not talk out of turn, chastised BJP leaders for acting "like children" in a harsh warning.
     

    PM Modi gives stern warning to BJP MPs over attendance amid ongoing Winter Session
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong warning to party leaders two weeks into the Winter Session of Parliament, urging them to ''transform themselves'' and regularise their attendance. The PM and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, and Arjun Ram Meghwal were among the top party officials who attended the BJP'sBJP's Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday morning. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present.

    Modi also warned that if political leaders do not change their methods, reforms will be enforced "on their own," according to sources. He chastised the MPs, saying it was impossible to approach political leaders in this manner. According to them, the PM stated that even children dislike being pointed at repeatedly. He asked them to modify it, or else change will happen on its own. The Prime Minister, who has often counselled his party's MPs and ministers to be disciplined, punctual, and not talk out of turn, chastised BJP leaders for acting "like children" in a harsh warning.

    The Prime Minister's warning comes as the BJP confronts fierce opposition in Parliament during the current winter session. On Saturday, the governing party is trapped on several issues, including 14 civilian deaths following a botched Army operation in Nagaland's Mon district. The administration is also under fire for suspending 12 opposition MPs for this session; the MPs were suspended for their involvement in the appalling turmoil that marred the last day of the previous session.

    The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will end on December 23, although both Houses have already been adjourned many times. The PM's scolding comes as the BJP prepares for a flurry of Assembly elections next year, including one in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh and another in Congress-ruled Punjab.

     

