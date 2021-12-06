Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

Apart from this, the Opposition is seeking discussions on a number of issues, including Covid-19, compensation for farmers, UPTET, China, price rises, and floods. The government has said it is exercising caution in resuming international flights amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Amid Opposition members continuing to protest in the House over the suspension of 12 MPs and Nagaland violence, Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the second time until 2 pm. The Opposition termed the suspension as “undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure” of the Upper House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday initiated the debate on Nagaland violence on Sunday, said that the Opposition parties are expecting Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement and his detailed view about the Nagaland killings. “We'll demand that the Home Minister give his statement before both Houses & give his detailed view on the incident, we're expecting it. It's a very sensitive incident. It shouldn't have happened. He should answer why did it happen,” he said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took the ruling BJP to task in the Parliament, calling the Nagaland killing a dark day in the history of Nagaland and said that the killings of civilians based on “inaccurate intelligence” is highly condemnable. He appealed for peace after the Nagaland incident and said that Home Minister Amit Shah and the government of India should ‘give us truth and justice’. “I appeal for peace from all sections of the society, and this can only happen if the Union Home Minister and the Government of India give us the truth and give us justice,” he said.

He further blamed the ‘inaccurate intelligence’ for the deaths of innocent civilians in Nagaland. “The question on everyone’s mind is that how come a group of unarmed civilians were not distinguished from hardcore militants,” he said. Gogoi therefore asked both the Union Home Minister and Defence Minister to give statements on the issue and announce ex-gratia for the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing Opposition protests, TMC MP Derek O'brien asked the water resources minister, “Why has democracy dried up in the country?”

Also, the Shiv Sena demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation each to 16 civilians killed in Nagaland. Later, NCP’s Supriya Sule demanded this compensation be increased to Rs 50 lakh each. All opposition members asked for serious action against the 21 Paratroopers and sought increasing the compensation amount from Rs 5 lakh announced by the CM.

Apart from this, the Opposition is seeking discussions on a number of issues, including Covid-19, compensation for farmers, UPTET, China, price rises, and floods. The government has said it is exercising caution in resuming international flights amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.