    'Help make BJP strong...': PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund

    To encourage donations, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda gave Rs 1000 and tweeted their receipts.

    PM Modi Amit Shah JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund to Help make BJP strong gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 2:44 PM IST
    PM Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'micro-donation' drive on Saturday, asking supporters to aid the organisation and urging party volunteers to collect donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 from individuals across the country. The micro-donation effort will begin on December 25, the birth anniversary of Atal Bihar Vajpayee, and will conclude on February 11, the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

    PM Modi announced in a tweet that he had contributed Rs 1,000 to a micro-donation fund and requested supporters to "help make BJP strong..." In the post, he stated that its objective is to always put the nation first, and that the contribution would help build the cadre's culture of lifelong selfless service.

    The email, cellphone number, and permanent account number, or PAN, of PM Modi's gift to the BJP fund, are disguised on the receipt for privacy considerations. "Party Fund" states on the "purpose for donation" column. Income tax is not levied on the contribution.

    To encourage donations, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda gave Rs 1000 and tweeted their receipts. Shah and Nadda, too, asked everyone to do their share to help the party grow. With a cadre base of 15 crore people, the BJP is the world's largest political party.

    According to the campaign's specifications, BJP Karyakartas have been instructed to contact individuals using the Namo App for micro-donations. Nadda remarked that karyakartas who connect with the most people would be recognised at all levels, including district, state, and national. The amount of connections made by the party workers may be tracked using a specific referral code embedded into the Namo App.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 2:44 PM IST
