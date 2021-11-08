Pakistan, China skip Delhi dialogue on Afghanistan; 7 other nations confirm

This is the first time that besides Afghanistan's immediate neighbours, Central Asian nations too are taking part in this dialogue.

Pakistan and China, which are among the countries that share boundaries with Afghanistan, have declined to participate in the India-hosted Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10. This is the first time that besides Afghanistan's immediate neighbours, Central Asian nations too are taking part in this dialogue.

China has cited scheduling issues as the reason for abstaining from the dialogue. Also missing is its closest ally, Pakistan. India has termed Islamabad's decision as unfortunate, but not surprising. In fact, according to Indian government sources, Pakistan's decision reflects the mindset of the Imran Khan government which views Afghanistan as its protectorate. To recall, Pakistan has not attended the previous meetings of this format either.

Among the countries whose National Security Advisers have confirmed their participation include Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. This would be the third edition of the dialogue. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will preside over the dialogue. Prior to this, the first two editions of the dialogue were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

Those who have confirmed their participation include:

* Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Rear Adm Ali Shamkhani

* Kazakh National Security Committee Chairman Karim Massimov

* Kyrgyz Republic's Security Council Secretary Marat Mukanovich Imankulov

* Russian Federation Security Council Secretary Nikolai P Patrushev

* Security Council of Tajikistan Secretary Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda

* Turkmenistan State Security Council Secretary Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov

* Uzbekistan President's Security Council Secretary Victor Makhmudov

The dialogue will assess the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will examine the steps that need to be adopted to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.

India has traditionally enjoyed friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has time and again sought a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing the war-torn nation.

