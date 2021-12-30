  • Facebook
    Omicron threat: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till Jan 7, New Year’s celebrations, parties banned

    The Mumbai Police has said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 30 to January 7 and also New Year’s celebrations, parties have been banned.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
    Amid rising concern over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7. As per the new Covid-19 guidelines, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

    “The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30th December 2021 and will remain in force till 24:00 Hrs of 7th January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier,” the order reads.

    “Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable,” said Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

    This development comes after Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials.

    Urging people not to panic, Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai’s suburban district, urged everyone to exercise extreme caution in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and stressed vaccination and widespread use of face masks.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 2,510 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. The number of people detected with the Omicron variant increased by 33 in Mumbai to reach 118 on Wednesday. The active cases rose to 8,060 in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. Presently, 45 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai as the number of Covid-19 cases has surged.

