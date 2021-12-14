  • Facebook
    Omicron in India: Govt says prior booking of RT-PCR test is must for those arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries

    It will only be applicable to international travellers arriving at the following airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 8:16 PM IST
    In light of the Omicron danger, the Centre has made it essential for visitors from 'at-risk' nations to pre-book their RT-PCR tests, which must be completed upon arrival. Passengers who have not pre-booked their tests, on the other hand, will be able to board their aircraft. It will be the duty of the relevant airlines to schedule testing for such passengers.
    It will only be applicable to international travellers arriving at the following airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

    According to the health ministry, European countries, including the United Kingdom, are on the list of "at-risk" countries, along with South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel.

    According to a document released by the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Air Suvidha portal will be changed to require passengers to pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are travelling from a 'at risk' country or have visited a 'at risk' country within the past 14 days. It further stated that in order to stabilise the system and guarantee that passengers have no problems with pre-booking, payment, and so on, it may be deployed in six metro cities in the first phase, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

    The DGCA has announced that commercial international flights from India would resume on January 31, despite widespread concern over the new Omicron model.

    The DGCA has already declared that scheduled flights will resume on December 15. When the country expressed fear about another wave as a result of the new variant, this directive was changed. The DGCA further stated that the decision would not affect existing flights, as it is only for the restart postponed.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 8:16 PM IST
