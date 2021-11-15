  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No respite: Anil Deshmukh to spend 14 more days in judicial custody in relation to money laundering case

    After the court remanded Deshmukh to judicial custody, his legal team moved a plea before the court, seeking that he be allowed to have medicines and home-cooked food, considering his age and medical history.
     

    No respite: Anil Deshmukh to spend 14 more days in judicial custody in relation to money laundering case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With no respite, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. The court also turned down his request for home-cooked food. However, allowed Deshmukh’s plea for medicines and a bed. His lawyer cited his age and ailments. It was also submitted that Deshmukh was suffering from back issues.\

    Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after questioning in the case. At the end of his ED custody on Monday, the NCP leader was produced before special judge HS Sathbhai. The court sent Deshmukh in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

    After the court remanded Deshmukh to judicial custody, his legal team moved a plea before the court, seeking that he be allowed to have medicines and home-cooked food, considering his age and medical history. Deshmukh's lawyers also sought a bed for the former minister, saying he has severe lower backache, and he would not be able to sleep on the floor. The court directed the jail authorities to provide him a bed.

    Also read: India reopens for tourists from 99 countries after 20 months as COVID-19 cases decline

    The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

    He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The cop had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking former Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

    Deshmukh has denied allegations levelled by the ED, calling it a “witch-hunt”.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India reopens for tourists from 99 countries after 20 months as COVID-19 cases decline-dnm

    India reopens for tourists from 99 countries after 20 months as COVID-19 cases decline

    Video Icon
    Haryana govt announces closure of schools in 4 cities till Nov 17 due to worsening air pollution crisis-dnm

    Haryana govt announces closure of schools in 4 cities till Nov 17 due to worsening air pollution crisis

    Video Icon
    Tripura violence case: Top cop says behaviour of women journalists led to doubt and arrest-ycb

    Tripura violence case: Top cop says behaviour of women journalists led to doubt and arrest

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP government agrees SC suggestion to appoint former HC judge to monitor probe-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP government agrees SC suggestion to appoint former HC judge to monitor probe

    Video Icon
    PM Modi creates eight groups of 77 ministers to boost hands-on governance-dnm

    PM Modi creates eight groups of 77 ministers to boost hands-on governance

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Blackcaps coach Gary Stead displeased with hectic schedule-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Blackcaps coach Gary Stead displeased with hectic schedule

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to re-enter after fans call her eviction unfair details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to re-enter after fans call her eviction ‘unfair’; details inside

    Video Icon
    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom SCJ

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom

    Video Icon
    Ravi Shastri announces new venture post Team India head coach role-ayh

    Ravi Shastri announces new venture post Team India head coach retirement

    Video Icon
    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk all about it gcw

    Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk? Here's what study reveals

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers and Stats-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: The Big Numbers

    Video Icon
    russia s 400 triumf surface to air missile system all you need to know indian air force

    Russia’s S-400 Triumf: All you need to know about the surface-to-air missile system

    Video Icon
    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation gcw

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation

    Video Icon
    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon