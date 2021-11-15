No respite: Anil Deshmukh to spend 14 more days in judicial custody in relation to money laundering case

After the court remanded Deshmukh to judicial custody, his legal team moved a plea before the court, seeking that he be allowed to have medicines and home-cooked food, considering his age and medical history.

With no respite, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. The court also turned down his request for home-cooked food. However, allowed Deshmukh’s plea for medicines and a bed. His lawyer cited his age and ailments. It was also submitted that Deshmukh was suffering from back issues.\

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after questioning in the case. At the end of his ED custody on Monday, the NCP leader was produced before special judge HS Sathbhai. The court sent Deshmukh in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

After the court remanded Deshmukh to judicial custody, his legal team moved a plea before the court, seeking that he be allowed to have medicines and home-cooked food, considering his age and medical history. Deshmukh's lawyers also sought a bed for the former minister, saying he has severe lower backache, and he would not be able to sleep on the floor. The court directed the jail authorities to provide him a bed.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The cop had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking former Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh has denied allegations levelled by the ED, calling it a “witch-hunt”.