India reopens for tourists from 99 countries after 20 months as COVID-19 cases decline

India on Thursday allowed quarantine-free entry to tourists from 99 countries including the USA, the UK, Israel, Kuwait, Brazil, Canada, Greece, Columbia, Germany, Sri Lanka and Russia, that recognise Indian Covid-19 vaccine certificates from November 12, as per the revised guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

"From November 12, countries that recognise Indian vaccine certificates, and there are terms of reciprocity, India has allowed quarantine-free travel to their citizens," the guidelines said. "If partially vaccinated, they will have to submit their Covid-19 tests at the airport, after which they will be allowed to leave and self-monitor their health for 7 days in home quarantine. There will be a retest on the 8th day and if negative, they will have to self-monitor their health for 7 days," the guidelines stated.

If these travellers are fully vaccinated, they will be allowed to leave the airport and self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case these travellers are partially vaccinated, they have to submit the RT-PCR test at the airport following which they will be allowed to leave and self-monitor their health for seven days in home quarantine. There will be a retest on the eighth day and if found negative, they will have to self-monitor their health for seven more days.

The ministry of health has also exempted children below five years of age from both pre- and post-arrival testing for Covid-19. The guidelines, however, state that in case they are found symptomatic for the Covid-19 infections on arrival or during the period of home quarantine, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol.

The removal of travel restrictions is an advantage for the country’s travel and tourism industry. The lowering of restrictions places the travel and tourism industry “in a very good position,” IRCTC’s director of tourism and marketing Rajni Hasija was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.