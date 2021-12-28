  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET-PG counselling: Doctors intensify protest, FAIMA calls for shutdown of healthcare services from Dec 29

    Resident doctors from Delhi’s major government hospitals, protesting repeated delays in NEET-PG counselling, Monday alleged that they were beaten, dragged and detained by the police during their march to the Supreme Court.

    NEET-PG counselling: Doctors intensify protest, FAIMA calls for shutdown of healthcare services from Dec 29-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 9:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 “in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors.”

    In a statement, the FAIMA said that resident doctors were protesting peacefully and alleged that female doctors were brutally thrashed and lathi charged by male police personnel during the demonstration.

    “This is to inform that the medical fraternity stands absolutely shocked at the sheer display of unprovoked brute force by Delhi police on our colleague who have been peacefully protesting in Delhi and many other states since the last month, with their genuine demand for the immediate declaration of NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule. However, the lathichange on our resident doctors and manhandling of many female residents by the male police personnel during their peaceful demonstration is a pathetic display of the shameless attitude of the authorities, who we could believe would stoop so low,” it said in a statement.

    Calling it a “black day” for the medical fraternity, many women doctors alleged that they were manhandled during their march in the day that culminated in an intense face-off with the police and a vigil well into the chilly December night.

    Also read: Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Both sides claim that many people have been injured on their side. On which the resident doctors, intensifying their agitation, symbolically returned their ‘aprons’ on Monday and took out a march on the streets.

    Braving police crackdown, on the eleventh day of complete withdrawal from all routine and emergency services, the doctors decided to return their white coats to authorities as their demands were not being heard.

    Meanwhile, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has called for a strike on December 29 including the shutdown of all non-emergency services if no “adequate” response from the government is received over alleged police brutality in the protest march.

    The AIIMS RDA has demanded immediate release of detained doctors with an apology from the government and the police over alleged police brutality in the protest march.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ludhiana court blast: SFJ terrorist Multani arrested in Germany; planned more attacks in Punjab-dnm

    Ludhiana court blast: SFJ terrorist Multani arrested in Germany; planned more attacks in Punjab

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15 18 years 60 with comorbidities gcw

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    Omicron in India Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll bound states gcw

    Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation-ycb

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

    Recent Stories

    Ludhiana court blast: SFJ terrorist Multani arrested in Germany; planned more attacks in Punjab-dnm

    Ludhiana court blast: SFJ terrorist Multani arrested in Germany; planned more attacks in Punjab

    Thai tech company stock triggers 7,000% surge with just 8 coins mined since July 2021-dnm

    Thai tech company stock triggers 7,000% surge with just 8 coins mined since July 2021

    Ram Charan Sukumar to work together again SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo reunion drb

    Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    New Year's Eve Party: Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, take outfit inspiration from these stars drb

    New Year's Eve Party: Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, take outfit inspiration from these stars

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion? drb

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon