  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    States and UTs directed to observe all precautions and not let the guard down. 

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amidst the surge in the cases pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country, the government has written to all states and Union Territories to observe strict protocols to manage the coronavirus cases and also directed them to brief the media regularly to disseminate the right information. The letter dated December 27 signed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated that all states and UTs must observe all precautions and not let the guard down. 

    India has so far reported a total of 578 cases of Omicron variant in 19 states and UTs. Globally, it has been reported in 116 countries. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season, Bhalla in his letter to states and Union Territories said. 

    His letter also stressed the need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels in view of the current Covid situation. In its order to all states and UTs, the home ministry issued a National Directives for Covid-19 management and said it continues to be strictly followed throughout the country till January 31, 2022.

    Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in an address to the Nation, announced the vaccination drive for the children aged between 15 to 18 from January 3. He also announced a booster dose for senior citizens and people with comorbidity in an effort to mitigate the severity of the cases.

    Later on the day, the Union Health Ministry rolled out guidelines for Covid vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precautionary dose to health care and frontline workers, and 60 plus population with co-morbidities. For vaccination of children aged 15-18 years, the vaccine option would only be Covaxin. The guidelines further state that the sequencing of the precautionary dose would be based on the completion of 9 months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

    Also Read: Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    Also Read: Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15 18 years 60 with comorbidities gcw

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    Omicron in India Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll bound states gcw

    Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation-ycb

    Anti-religious conversion bill is RSS agenda: Minister Eshwarappa makes shocking revelation

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar-ycb

    No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading banner pollution ahead of polls-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: CM Sawant accuses AAP, TMC of spreading ‘banner pollution’ ahead of polls

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Navot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Navjot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside SCJ

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

    Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration for PM Modi annual event to begin from December 28 gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Registration for PM Modi's annual event to begin from December 28

    Kerala Uttarakhand impose night curfew as Omicron cases continue to rise gcw

    Kerala, Uttarakhand impose night curfew as Omicron cases continue to rise

    Income Tax returns: Centre mulling extension of December 31 deadline by 10 days

    Income Tax returns: Centre mulling extension of December 31 deadline by 10 days?

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon