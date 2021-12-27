Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

Amidst the surge in the cases pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country, the government has written to all states and Union Territories to observe strict protocols to manage the coronavirus cases and also directed them to brief the media regularly to disseminate the right information. The letter dated December 27 signed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated that all states and UTs must observe all precautions and not let the guard down.

India has so far reported a total of 578 cases of Omicron variant in 19 states and UTs. Globally, it has been reported in 116 countries. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season, Bhalla in his letter to states and Union Territories said.

His letter also stressed the need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels in view of the current Covid situation. In its order to all states and UTs, the home ministry issued a National Directives for Covid-19 management and said it continues to be strictly followed throughout the country till January 31, 2022.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in an address to the Nation, announced the vaccination drive for the children aged between 15 to 18 from January 3. He also announced a booster dose for senior citizens and people with comorbidity in an effort to mitigate the severity of the cases.

Later on the day, the Union Health Ministry rolled out guidelines for Covid vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precautionary dose to health care and frontline workers, and 60 plus population with co-morbidities. For vaccination of children aged 15-18 years, the vaccine option would only be Covaxin. The guidelines further state that the sequencing of the precautionary dose would be based on the completion of 9 months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

