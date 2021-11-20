Madhya Pradesh's Indore named India's cleanest city for fifth time in a row

Surat and Vijaywada were named the second and third cleanest cities in India, respectively, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In the annual countrywide cleanliness poll, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has once again been named India's cleanest city. The national government called Indore India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row on Saturday. Surat and Vijaywada were named the second and third cleanest cities in India, respectively, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Indore collector rushed to Twitter to congratulate the city's inhabitants on their accomplishments. In the tweet, he thanked the city's citizens for being named the country's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row. Collector Manish Singh stated that this was possible thanks to the residents' hygiene awareness.

While Indore was declared India's cleanest city this year, Gujarat's Surat came in second in the annual countrywide cleanliness poll, 'Swachh Survekshan 2021.'

Indore was also named the country's first 'water plus' city earlier this year. Swachh Survekshan is annual cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation assessment conducted in cities and towns across India as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh was named India's cleanest state in the Union government's annual cleanliness assessment. Varanasi came in top place in the category of cleanest Ganga town in the Union government's annual cleanliness survey.

Hardeep Singh Puri, India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, turned to social media to express gratitude to the responsible ministries.